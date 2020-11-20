by Karishma Abhishek on  November 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tau Protein Unfolds Novel Biomarkers & Therapeutics for Alzheimer’s Disease
The pathological accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins are the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease (AD) - a neurodegenerative disease. The pathological tau protein revealed its dynamic transitions with the progression of the disease over time, as per research by Steen and her lab team, published in a paper in Cell.

Time-hallowed researches for Alzheimer's have focussed on the development of drugs against beta-amyloid plaques with very limited success. This novel discovery might enhance the different treatment approach for AD.

Tau protein pathology:


The tau tangles generally accumulate in our brains as we age. But when these tangles start to misfold, it leads to abnormal aggregates of tau proteins causing Alzheimer's disease. The research team examined the tau aggregates in tissues of two areas of the human brain - the frontal gyrus and the angular gyrus, using FLEXITau.

FLEXITau is a novel mass spectrometry technique that provides information on chemical modifications of tau in brain tissue.

49 patients with AD and 42 age-matched individuals without known Alzheimer's or dementia were enrolled for the study. It was observed that the chemistry of tau proteins underwent several changes known as post-translational chemical modifications (PTMs), correlating with the dementia stage. The team untangled 95 PTMs of the tau protein; among which, one-third of them were not described before.

This study highlights the fact that more than one drug target against tau might be needed for various stages of Alzheimer's disease. "Early intervention may need different therapeutics compared with late-stage Alzheimer's because of the distinct PTM profiles associated with each stage of disease", says Steen, Ph.D. and lead investigator of the research.

The team believes that the new discovery may be useful for developing better diagnostic tools to identify biomarkers of Alzheimer's and other tau-associated diseases, thereby leading to novel therapeutics.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Link Between Genetic Heart Disease and Alzheimer's Diseases
A key genetic variant of heart disease is linked to RNA binding protein aggregates, the mechanism commonly associated with neurodegenerative diseases.
READ MORE
Collective Intelligence Might Reduce Antibiotic Resistance and Overuse
Wisdom of crowds or collective intelligence approach to antibiotic stewardship enhances the guidelines for decision making in prescribing antibiotics.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesDementia