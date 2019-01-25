medindia
Tattoos: Bad Side Revealed

January 25, 2019
Tattoos can increase risk of mental health issues and sleep problems, revealed a survey-based study published in the International Journal of Dermatology.

The survey was conducted in July of 2016 and resulted in a sample of 2,008 adults residing in the United States.
Tattoos: Bad Side Revealed

"Previous research has established an association between having a tattoo and engaging in risky behaviors.

In an era of increasing popularity of tattoos, even among women and working professionals, we find these relationships persist but are not associated with lower health status," said lead author Prof. Karoline Mortensen, of the University of Miami.

Source: Eurekalert

