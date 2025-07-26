About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Tattoo Tech: Your Personal Bodyguard Against Drink Spiking

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Jul 26 2025 10:44 AM

Semi-permanent temporary tattoos have become popular among adults looking for a low-commitment option.

Temporary tattoos are no longer just child’s play—they’re now trending among adults as a stylish, low-commitment option to permanent ink (1 Trusted Source
Tat_BioV: tattoo ink exposure and biokinetics of selected tracers in a short-term clinical study of 24 subjects

Go to source).
Taking this concept further, researchers featured in ACS Sensors have designed a temporary tattoo with a critical safety purpose: detecting drink spiking.

Tattoos – A Body Art
Tattoos – A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
The innovative sticker identifies γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug often linked to sexual assault, and delivers results in under one second, even at trace levels.

This discreet tool combines fashion with function, offering a simple yet powerful way to enhance personal safety in social settings.

Hidden Danger in Drinks: Rohypnol, GHB Threats


Unfortunately, consuming a drink spiked with drugs including Rohypnol (commonly known as roofies) or GHB when drinking in a social setting is an ever-present danger — even among friends and acquaintances.

Quiz on Alcohol
Quiz on Alcohol
Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink – Take this quiz and find ...
These drugs are colorless and tasteless, inducing a stupor in the victim that’s similar to severe alcohol intoxication, which can lead people to being vulnerable to nonconsensual sexual contact or sexual assault.

People can protect themselves by testing their drinks with specialized strips or cards that change color when exposed to these drugs. But current tests are often conspicuous or take minutes to report a result, introducing additional danger.

Alcohol Self Screening Test
Alcohol Self Screening Test
Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
So, Gyeong-Ji Kim, Jai Eun An, Kyong-Cheol Ko, Oh Seok Kwon and colleagues wanted to develop a rapid-acting test for GHB that’s worn on the skin using a tattoo-like sticker.

To create the stickers, the researchers placed a mold overtop a thin plastic film decorated with tattoo-like designs. Into the mold, they poured a gel mixture containing a chemical receptor that turns red when it detects GHB. Then they coated the back of the sticker with a diluted glue solution, so it could stick to skin.

Harmful Effects of Tattoos
Harmful Effects of Tattoos
Tattoos can cause problems ranging from mild allergies to the deadly AIDS. Therefore take precautions during tattooing and care of the tattoo thereafter, or better avoid it altogether.

Beverage Tests for GHB: Sticker Detection Results


The researchers tested the sticker’s ability to detect small amounts of GHB in a variety of beverages: whiskey, vodka, beer, soju (a Korean alcoholic beverage) and coffee.

Within a single second, it detected the drug across a range of concentrations and below a level that would induce serious physiological symptoms: 0.01 micrograms of GHB in 1 milliliter of beverage.

In practice, a wearer could dip a finger into a beverage, touch the drop to the sticker and see the result almost immediately. And the sticker displays the positive result for up to 30 days after detection, which could be important if it’s needed as a form of evidence of tampering.

The researchers say that their sticker technology is inexpensive and easy to manufacture, and it could be commercially available soon.

Reference:
  1. Tat_BioV: tattoo ink exposure and biokinetics of selected tracers in a short-term clinical study of 24 subjects - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11968518/)
Source-Eurekalert


