Temporary tattoos are no longer just child’s play—they’re now trending among adults as a stylish, low-commitment option to permanent ink (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Taking this concept further, researchers featured in ACS Sensors have designed a temporary tattoo with a critical safety purpose: detecting drink spiking.
This discreet tool combines fashion with function, offering a simple yet powerful way to enhance personal safety in social settings.
Hidden Danger in Drinks: Rohypnol, GHB Threats
Unfortunately, consuming a drink spiked with drugs including Rohypnol (commonly known as roofies) or GHB when drinking in a social setting is an ever-present danger — even among friends and acquaintances.
These drugs are colorless and tasteless, inducing a stupor in the victim that’s similar to severe alcohol intoxication, which can lead people to being vulnerable to nonconsensual sexual contact or sexual assault.
People can protect themselves by testing their drinks with specialized strips or cards that change color when exposed to these drugs. But current tests are often conspicuous or take minutes to report a result, introducing additional danger.
To create the stickers, the researchers placed a mold overtop a thin plastic film decorated with tattoo-like designs. Into the mold, they poured a gel mixture containing a chemical receptor that turns red when it detects GHB. Then they coated the back of the sticker with a diluted glue solution, so it could stick to skin.
Beverage Tests for GHB: Sticker Detection Results
The researchers tested the sticker’s ability to detect small amounts of GHB in a variety of beverages: whiskey, vodka, beer, soju (a Korean alcoholic beverage) and coffee.
Within a single second, it detected the drug across a range of concentrations and below a level that would induce serious physiological symptoms: 0.01 micrograms of GHB in 1 milliliter of beverage.
In practice, a wearer could dip a finger into a beverage, touch the drop to the sticker and see the result almost immediately. And the sticker displays the positive result for up to 30 days after detection, which could be important if it’s needed as a form of evidence of tampering.
The researchers say that their sticker technology is inexpensive and easy to manufacture, and it could be commercially available soon.
