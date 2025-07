Tattoo Tech: Your Personal Bodyguard Against Drink Spiking

Semi-permanent temporary tattoos have become popular among adults looking for a low-commitment option.

Temporary tattoos are no longer just child’s play—they’re now trending among adults as a stylish, low-commitment option to permanent ink ().Taking this concept further, researchers featured in ACS Sensors have designed a temporary tattoo with a critical safety purpose: detecting drink spiking.The innovative sticker identifies γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug often linked to sexual assault, and delivers results in under one second, even at trace levels.This discreet tool combines fashion with function, offering a simple yet powerful way to enhance personal safety in social settings.Unfortunately, consuming a drink spiked with drugs including(commonly known as roofies) or— even among friends and acquaintances.These drugs are, inducing a stupor in the victim that’s similar to severe, which can lead people to beingPeople can protect themselves by. But current tests are often conspicuous or take minutes to report a result, introducing additional danger.So, Gyeong-Ji Kim, Jai Eun An, Kyong-Cheol Ko, Oh Seok Kwon and colleagues wanted to develop a rapid-acting test for GHB that’s worn on the skin using a tattoo-like sticker.To create the stickers, the researchers placed a mold overtop a thin plastic film decorated with tattoo-like designs.. Then theyThe researchers tested thein a variety of beverages: whiskey, vodka , beer, soju (a Korean alcoholic beverage) and coffee Within a single second, it detected the drug across a range of concentrations and below a level that would induce serious physiological symptoms: 0.01 micrograms of GHB in 1 milliliter of beverage . And the sticker displays the positive result for up to 30 days after detection, which could be important if it’s needed as a form of evidence of tampering.The researchers say that their sticker technology isSource-Eurekalert