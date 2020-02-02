medindia
Tasting No-calorie Sweetener may Affect Blood Glucose Levels on Glucose Tolerance Test

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 2, 2020
University of Illinois scientists have found that simply tasting or consuming sucralose may affect blood glucose and insulin levels on glucose tolerance tests.
Tasting No-calorie Sweetener may Affect Blood Glucose Levels on Glucose Tolerance Test

The findings suggest that despite having no calories, sucralose may have metabolic effects in some users, said M. Yanina Pepino, a professor of food science and human nutrition at the U. of I., who led the research.

"The most important take-home message is that sweet taste in itself may have an impact on carbohydrate metabolism and glucose control," Pepino said. "Even though the sample population in our study was small, the findings add to a body of evidence that suggests sweetness should be consumed in moderation, regardless of the calories."

The study included 10 people of healthy weight and 11 people with obesity; none of the participants had diabetes or were regular users of artificial sweeteners.

The participants underwent three oral glucose tolerance tests on separate days spaced about a week apart. Prior to one test they consumed distilled water; prior to another, sucralose; and prior to a third test they tasted but did not swallow sucralose.

They performed one of these actions 10 minutes before drinking a solution containing 75 grams of glucose.

The amount of sucralose - 48 milligrams - that the study participants ingested provides a level of sweetness equivalent to that in a typical diet soda, Pepino said.

At each visit, a catheter was inserted into a radial artery to obtain blood samples at regular intervals during the hour before and five hours after the participants drank the glucose. The scientists measured participants' blood concentrations of sucralose, insulin, glucose and other hormones.

Sucralose had differing effects depending on whether participants ingested it or only tasted it and whether they had obesity, the researchers found.

When people of healthy weight swallowed the sucralose, their blood insulin levels decreased modestly during the first hour, and their insulin sensitivity increased by about 50%, said graduate student Clara Salame, who co-wrote the study.

However, when people with obesity swallowed the sucralose, their insulin levels increased significantly more than when they drank water or when they tasted the sucralose but spit it out.

"While insulin responses to either tasting or swallowing the sucralose were similar in those of normal weight, those responses were very different in people with obesity," Pepino said. "Therefore, we hypothesize that some post-ingestive effects of sucralose may occur only in people with obesity.

"However, our study included people who were not habitual consumers of artificial sweeteners, and further studies are needed to explore what happens with this acute effect of sucralose after long-term use."

Pepino cautioned that since the various artificial sweeteners have very different chemical structures and the body may handle them differently - some are broken down in the stomach while others remain unabsorbed in the intestine - the findings on post-ingestive effects may be unique to sucralose.

However, since all artificial sweeteners activate the sweet taste receptors in the mouth, the metabolic effects associated with sweetness may be more generalizable, she said.

Pepino said she had expected that tasting sucralose and spitting it out would have similar effects to consuming water; thus, she was surprised to discover that participants' insulin levels were affected by taste alone.

"Interestingly, we found that in both groups of people - those with obesity and those of normal weight - there was a reduction in insulin response to the glucose tolerance test when they just tasted sweetness before drinking the glucose solution. It was the most surprising finding, and we are following up on that in a new study," Pepino said.

"What our data suggest is that there are mechanisms that we don't understand clearly about how the human body regulates glucose and the potential metabolic effects of tasting something sweet beyond providing a sense of pleasure," Pepino said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweetener is a sugar substitute with fewer or no calories. High-intensity sweeteners are many times sweeter than sucrose.

Quiz on Diabetes Medications

How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...

Diabetes Facts and Figures

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not properly produce insulin or cannot use insulin. Diabetes is also called high blood sugar. Read facts and statistics on diabetes from around the world.

Promising Discovery: New Insulin Compound Could Enhance Therapy for Diabetes Patients

Good news for diabetes patients: Discovery of new insulin compound glycoinsulin presents a promising solution for people living with diabetes.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Intake of regular soft drinks adds calories but diet colas dont. However, expert opinion says that diet colas are not the best alternative to regular soft drinks.

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tests for Blood Sugar

What is a blood sugar test? Blood sugar tests are used for diagnosis and management of diabetes. Common tests are HbA1C, fasting blood sugar, oral glucose tolerance and random blood sugar.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.

