About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Taste and Affordability: The Winning Combo for Online Takeaways

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Aug 22 2025 10:43 AM

Online takeaway orders are driven more by taste and price than nutritional considerations.

Taste and Affordability: The Winning Combo for Online Takeaways
When ordering takeaways online, consumers prioritize taste and price over calorie content, despite laws requiring calorie labels to promote healthier choices, according to a new analysis of survey responses published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health."

Takeaways vs. Home-Cooked Meals

These orders tend to be favoured by younger people and those living with obesity, the responses indicate. And the limited impact of calorie labelling, despite relatively high awareness of the regulations, suggests that additional strategies are needed, say the researchers (1 Trusted Source
Consumer Understanding of Food Quality, Healthiness, and Environmental Impact: A Cross-National Perspective

Go to source).

App-etizing Solutions: How Food Delivery Apps Revolutionise Healthier Eating
App-etizing Solutions: How Food Delivery Apps Revolutionise Healthier Eating
Discover how simple interventions in food delivery apps can reduce calorie intake by 2-15%. Learn how repositioning, portion control, and calorie labels make a difference.
Takeaways are usually lower in nutritional content than home cooked meals. And their frequent consumption is linked to a less healthy diet, overall, and higher energy intake, note the researchers.

But it’s still not clear which factors might be driving these purchases and how interventions, such as calorie labelling, which was mandated in England in 2022 for food businesses with more than 250 employees, might help to promote healthier food choices, they add.

To find out, they drew on the responses of a consumer behaviour panel of 1040 adult takeaway consumers in England to a survey assessing their knowledge and awareness of calorie labelling legislation and the principal factors driving their food choices.

Simple Food Swaps for a Healthier You
Simple Food Swaps for a Healthier You
Are you eating healthy? Learn simple food swaps that boost health without sacrificing taste. Small changes = big impact!

Calorie Labelling Awareness and Food Choice Survey


The survey covered: takeaway frequency; knowledge of recommended calorie content of a meal; awareness of calorie labelling; noticing calorie labels and their perceived impact; ranking of drivers of takeaway and home-cooked meal choices by healthiness, price, taste, preparation/delivery time, portion size, and low carbon footprint; and ranking of additional strategies—higher prices for less healthy items, smaller portions, exercise-based calorie labels, traffic light labels, and provision of healthier alternatives.

Around two thirds (68%) of respondents were women; over half were aged between 35 and 55. More than half were overweight (35%) or living with obesity (28%).

Advertisement
Eating Combo Meals At Fast Food Joints Linked To Kids Consuming High Calorie Beverages
Eating Combo Meals At Fast Food Joints Linked To Kids Consuming High Calorie Beverages
Kids taking combo meals at fast food joints may end up consuming potentially unhealthy high calorie sugary drinks that are included in the combo meal package.
Around 1 in 4 (27%) respondents reported ordering a takeaway at least weekly. A further 41% had takeaways every 2 to 4 weeks, and around a third (32%) less than once a month.

Analysis of the responses showed that the under 35s were more than twice as likely to order them at least weekly as older age groups. Those who were living with obesity were also twice as likely to have weekly takeaways as those of healthy weight or who were underweight.

Antioxidant Food Chart
Antioxidant Food Chart
Know the antioxidant value in foods and plan your daily menu with antioxidant rich foods to stay young and healthy. Antioxidants protect you from free radicals that trigger cell damage and diseases.
Respondents tended to overestimate the recommended calorie content of a meal. / average estimate was 747 kcal—about 25% higher than the recommended 600 kcal—which just 15% correctly identified. Women were twice as likely to identify the correct, or lower than recommended, calorie content of a meal as men.

Almost two thirds (63%) of respondents were aware of the calorie labelling legislation, although this was more likely among the highest socioeconomic group. But most (77%) didn’t notice any calorie information during their most recent online takeaway purchase.

Of those who did (235), nearly three quarters (71%) said it didn’t affect their food choices and almost two thirds (63%) reported no impact on their drink choices; 2–3% reported ordering higher calorie content food and drink.

Taste was the most important consideration for takeaways, followed by price, delivery time, and portion size. For home-cooked meals, taste and price were also the principal drivers, followed by portion size, preparation time, and convenience.

Healthiness was a more important consideration for home-cooked meals: more than half (56%) of the respondents scored this as (very) important compared with 22% for takeaways. Low carbon footprint was the least relevant driver for both meal types.

Women were 51% more likely than men to consider healthiness (very) important for a takeaway while those aged 65 or older were 4 times as likely to do so.

Around half of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that traffic light labels and healthy alternatives would encourage healthier choices, while around a third (30%) backed higher prices, exercise-based calorie labels, and smaller portions.

This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause. And the researchers acknowledge that under 35s and men were underrepresented, while those reporting behaviour changes prompted by calorie labelling were too few to be representative.

“Our findings highlight the complexity of efforts to improve the healthiness of takeaway foods. Calorie labelling was widely unnoticed and influenced only a minority of choices,” they point out.

“More real-world evaluations are needed from different contexts and populations to understand motivations of takeaway consumption and the effectiveness of calorie labels in this setting, including in conjunction with other interventions. “While calorie labelling may affect only a minority, it can be part of a broader strategy to address obesity and poor diets. However, its potential to improve diets without exacerbating existing health inequities remains uncertain.

Price and Pleasure: The Perfect Bite

Reference:
  1. Consumer Understanding of Food Quality, Healthiness, and Environmental Impact: A Cross-National Perspective - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6982126/)

Source-Eurekalert


Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional