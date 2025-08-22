Taste and Affordability: The Winning Combo for Online Takeaways

Online takeaway orders are driven more by taste and price than nutritional considerations.
When ordering takeaways online, consumers prioritize taste and price over calorie content, despite laws requiring calorie labels to promote healthier choices, according to a new analysis of survey responses published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health."
Takeaways vs. Home-Cooked MealsThese orders tend to be favoured by younger people and those living with obesity, the responses indicate. And the limited impact of calorie labelling, despite relatively high awareness of the regulations, suggests that additional strategies are needed, say the researchers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Consumer Understanding of Food Quality, Healthiness, and Environmental Impact: A Cross-National Perspective
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?Takeaways are usually lower in nutritional content than home cooked meals. And their frequent consumption is linked to a less healthy diet, overall, and higher energy intake, note the researchers.
Healthiness is a bigger consideration for women (51% more likely than men) and seniors (4 times more likely for those 65+). #takeawaytrends #fooddelivery #foodchoices #tastematters #medindia’
Healthiness is a bigger consideration for women (51% more likely than men) and seniors (4 times more likely for those 65+). #takeawaytrends #fooddelivery #foodchoices #tastematters #medindia’
But it’s still not clear which factors might be driving these purchases and how interventions, such as calorie labelling, which was mandated in England in 2022 for food businesses with more than 250 employees, might help to promote healthier food choices, they add.
To find out, they drew on the responses of a consumer behaviour panel of 1040 adult takeaway consumers in England to a survey assessing their knowledge and awareness of calorie labelling legislation and the principal factors driving their food choices.
Calorie Labelling Awareness and Food Choice Survey
The survey covered: takeaway frequency; knowledge of recommended calorie content of a meal; awareness of calorie labelling; noticing calorie labels and their perceived impact; ranking of drivers of takeaway and home-cooked meal choices by healthiness, price, taste, preparation/delivery time, portion size, and low carbon footprint; and ranking of additional strategies—higher prices for less healthy items, smaller portions, exercise-based calorie labels, traffic light labels, and provision of healthier alternatives.
Around two thirds (68%) of respondents were women; over half were aged between 35 and 55. More than half were overweight (35%) or living with obesity (28%).
Advertisement
Analysis of the responses showed that the under 35s were more than twice as likely to order them at least weekly as older age groups. Those who were living with obesity were also twice as likely to have weekly takeaways as those of healthy weight or who were underweight.
Almost two thirds (63%) of respondents were aware of the calorie labelling legislation, although this was more likely among the highest socioeconomic group. But most (77%) didn’t notice any calorie information during their most recent online takeaway purchase.
Of those who did (235), nearly three quarters (71%) said it didn’t affect their food choices and almost two thirds (63%) reported no impact on their drink choices; 2–3% reported ordering higher calorie content food and drink.
Taste was the most important consideration for takeaways, followed by price, delivery time, and portion size. For home-cooked meals, taste and price were also the principal drivers, followed by portion size, preparation time, and convenience.
Healthiness was a more important consideration for home-cooked meals: more than half (56%) of the respondents scored this as (very) important compared with 22% for takeaways. Low carbon footprint was the least relevant driver for both meal types.
Women were 51% more likely than men to consider healthiness (very) important for a takeaway while those aged 65 or older were 4 times as likely to do so.
Around half of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that traffic light labels and healthy alternatives would encourage healthier choices, while around a third (30%) backed higher prices, exercise-based calorie labels, and smaller portions.
This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause. And the researchers acknowledge that under 35s and men were underrepresented, while those reporting behaviour changes prompted by calorie labelling were too few to be representative.
“Our findings highlight the complexity of efforts to improve the healthiness of takeaway foods. Calorie labelling was widely unnoticed and influenced only a minority of choices,” they point out.
“More real-world evaluations are needed from different contexts and populations to understand motivations of takeaway consumption and the effectiveness of calorie labels in this setting, including in conjunction with other interventions. “While calorie labelling may affect only a minority, it can be part of a broader strategy to address obesity and poor diets. However, its potential to improve diets without exacerbating existing health inequities remains uncertain.
Reference:
- Consumer Understanding of Food Quality, Healthiness, and Environmental Impact: A Cross-National Perspective - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6982126/)
Source-Eurekalert