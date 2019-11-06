medindia

Tart Cherry may Relieve Joint Pain, Sore Muscles in Some Breast Cancer Patients

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 11, 2019 at 2:16 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming tart cherries rich in flavonoids and anthocyanins can reduce joint pain and sore muscles in some breast cancer patients, reports a new study.
Tart Cherry may Relieve Joint Pain, Sore Muscles in Some Breast Cancer Patients
Tart Cherry may Relieve Joint Pain, Sore Muscles in Some Breast Cancer Patients

Tart cherry reduces the musculoskeletal effects of aromatase inhibitors in patients with non-metastatic breast cancer, according to new findings from a clinical trial by researchers at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Aromatase inhibitors (AIs) are a standard treatment for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women. These agents can help prevent recurrence of the disease by inhibiting the action of aromatase, an enzyme responsible for conversion of androgens to estrogens.

About half of patients who take AIs also suffer from joint and muscle pain known as aromatase inhibitor-induced arthralgia, which, at times, can be debilitating and cause patients to not complete their treatments.

This randomized, double-blind trial compared the consumption of 1 ounce of tart cherry concentrate in 8 ounces of water daily for six weeks with a placebo group in women with stage 1, 2 or 3 non-metastatic breast cancer. A total of 60 patients were enrolled throughout the course of the clinical trial, conducted May 2016 to August 2018.

Patients documented their pain intensity at the start of the trial, weekly and at study completion. Patients who completed the trial recorded a 34.7% mean decrease in pain compared to 1.4% in the placebo group.

"The flavonoids and anthocyanins in tart cherry have anti-inflammatory properties and may be playing a role in reducing the side effects of joint pain and muscles aches, although etiology of aromatase-induced arthralgias remain unclear at this time," said principal investigator Maria Tria Tirona, M.D., professor of hematology-oncology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and director of medical oncology at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"There was a statistically significant difference in the pain levels experienced by patients in the group that received the tart cherry concentrate compared to the placebo group."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cherries Cure Muscle Pain, Reduce Skin Problems

Cherries contain high levels of anti-oxidants called anthocyanins. Cherry not only helps reduce blood uric-acid levels, it also cures muscle pain and slows down the process of ageing, say experts.

Drinking Tart Cherry Juice Significantly Lowers Arthritis Pain

Intake of tart cherries regularly can help reduce chronic inflammation in people suffering from joint pain and arthritis, finds a new research.

Health Benefits of Cherries

Find out the nutritional facts and the health benefits of cherries, cherry recipes and more.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Arrowroot

Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Spark Solution Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive