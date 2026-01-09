REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Targeting Bone, Not Cartilage: A New Way to Treat Knee Pain?

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Jan 9 2026 9:37 PM

Subchondral bone emerges as a key target for biologic osteoarthritis therapies with disease-modifying potential.

Targeting Bone, Not Cartilage: A New Way to Treat Knee Pain?
Directly treating the subchondral bone using bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) may influence the underlying mechanisms of osteoarthritis rather than merely alleviating symptoms.
The findings point toward a disease-modifying approach, emphasizing a transition from cartilage-focused treatments to whole-joint biologic strategies, with the subchondral matrix identified as a central therapeutic target in osteoarthritis care.(1 Trusted Source
Does standalone/combined subchondral bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem/stromal cell injection offer significantly better clinical benefit to intraarticular injection in knee osteoarthritis?

Go to source).


Blood Test Detects Knee Osteoarthritis Years Before X-Ray Visibility
Blood Test Detects Knee Osteoarthritis Years Before X-Ray Visibility
A limited set of biomarkers in the blood test effectively differentiated women with knee osteoarthritis from those without the condition.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
#Kneearthritis patients with bone marrow lesions have a nearly 3× higher risk of #kneereplacement and faster pain progression than those without lesions. #OA #BoneHealth #Osteoarthritis #JointPreservation #Orthopedics #medindia

Reframing Osteoarthritis Beyond Cartilage Loss

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease traditionally viewed through the lens of cartilage degradation. However, emerging evidence positions subchondral bone pathology - particularly bone marrow lesions (BMLs) - as a key contributor to pain, progression, and structural deterioration. Mesenchymal stem cell exhaustion within the osteoarthritic subchondral zone further impairs intrinsic repair mechanisms, reinforcing the rationale for biologic interventions.


Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain
Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain
Knee pain is often a consequence of the erect posture of humans, due to which the knee joints have to take the weight of the body. It causes symptoms of discomfort and disability in people of all age groups. Knee joint replacement has revolutionized ...

Purpose and Comparative Focus of the Evaluation

To evaluate the clinical efficacy of bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) therapy for knee OA, comparing subchondral vs intra-articular delivery routes, and elucidating the therapeutic impact on symptom relief and structural preservation.


More Severe Knee Osteoarthritis Symptoms Accompany Lower Back, Foot Pain
More Severe Knee Osteoarthritis Symptoms Accompany Lower Back, Foot Pain
Osteoarthritis (OA) patients whose problem is with the knee and who also have pain in other joints could experience greater knee pain, says a new study.

Evidence Selection and Analytical Framework

Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, five clinical studies were included - comprising three randomized controlled trials and two prospective cohorts - with pooled data from 298 knees. Data on functional outcomes, imaging findings, and progression to total knee arthroplasty (TKA) were extracted and qualitatively synthesized.


Osteoarthritis - Causes, Symptoms, DIagnosis, Treatment, FAQs
Osteoarthritis - Causes, Symptoms, DIagnosis, Treatment, FAQs
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Clinical, Imaging, and Long-Term Outcomes

Subchondral BMAC injections demonstrated superior improvements compared to intra-articular injection or placebo: Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score improved from 49.1 ± 1.9 to 61.2 ± 6.3 at 12 months (P < 0.05), Knee Society Score increased from 57 ± 12 to 87.3 ± 12 at two years, and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index scores showed significant improvement favoring combined approaches.

Magnetic resonance imaging analyses revealed mean BML volume regression of 2.1 cm3, with 80% of knees avoiding TKA over 13-year follow-up. Magnetic resonance imaging analyses revealed regression of BMLs and increased cartilage preservation in subchondral-treated knees. Long-term data indicated delayed progression to TKA and biomechanical improvements (e.g., Hip-Knee-Ankle angle correction). No major adverse events were reported.

Reference:
  1. Does standalone/combined subchondral bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem/stromal cell injection offer significantly better clinical benefit to intraarticular injection in knee osteoarthritis? - (https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v17/i12/112778.htm)


Source-World Journal of Stem Cells


Latest Research News
View All

⬆️