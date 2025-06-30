Targeted Therapy Offers Long-Term Hope for Preschool Depression

Parent-Child Interaction Therapy–Emotion Development (PCIT-ED) helps young children manage depression through guided emotional support.

PCIT-ED: A Pioneering Therapy for Preschool Depression

PCIT-ED's Impact on Lifelong Mental Health

Depression can begin as early as age 3 and affects up to 2% of children under 13 in the U.S. But hope may lie in early intervention.A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has found that aEven more encouraging: the benefits of this approach can last for at least four years, offering long-term emotional support during critical developmental years. (The researchers, led by Joan Luby, MD, the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Psychiatry at WashU Medicine, and Mei Elansary, MD, an attending developmental behavioral pediatrician at Boston Medical Center, measured the long-term effects of a dyadic (parent-child), 18-week intervention developed by Luby.They found the treatment to be effective in achieving long-term remission in a majority of children. Luby and Elansary also found that thecompared to kids who didn’t achieve remission from depression after treatment.The results were published in the“The beauty of this therapy is that it’s a short-term, parent-child interaction therapy that’s delivered by a master’s level clinician, so it’s very accessible, very low risk, and it’s literally changing the trajectory of mental health over four years,” said Luby, who also directs the Department of Psychiatry’s Early Emotional Development Program at WashU Medicine.“From a public health perspective, it’s a really good early investment, and, in terms of return on investment, it’s huge.”which Luby developed and applied in this study, is the first and only psychotherapeutic intervention designed to treat depression in preschoolers that has been rigorously tested in a large-scale trial. PCIT-ED was modified from PCIT, which is a standard intervention for treating children experiencing behavioral difficulties.In PCIT-ED, therapists coach caregivers in real-time interactions with their children, helping them reinforce positive behaviors, develop effective parenting skills and build a supportive and nurturing environment. The focus is on improving the child’s emotional awareness and expression, fostering a secure parent-child relationship and mitigating early symptoms of depression.Prior work by Luby’s team has shown children receiving PCIT-ED had remission rates of 73% after the 18-week intervention compared to 23% of children who were on a waiting list for treatment. Several months after treatment, the vast majority of children remained in remission.This latest study is the first follow-up examining the long-term effects of PCIT-ED for children and their families. It included 105 children who received a full course of PCIT-ED in the earlier trial and were reassessed four years after the end of treatment, at which point they were 8 to 12 years old.To measure depression, the researchers conducted diagnostic interviews with the children and their primary caregivers. The interviewers assessed symptoms of major depressive disorder, such as guilt, sadness, aggression and sleep problems. They also looked at other family characteristics, such as parenting strategies and whether caregivers had depression.“One of the reasons why this therapy has such enduring efficacy is because it trains the parent to interact differently with the child in the emotional domain,” Luby said. “After the treatment ends, the parent continues to interact with the child with greater sensitivity, and that becomes a draw to the child. The truth is there’s nothing a child wants more than a validating, nurturing caregiver. It’s like the foundation of a house. That’s what it’s all built on.”The findings underscore the value of early diagnosis and intervention for young children with depression, said Elansary, who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. “Our results offer promising evidence thatshe noted.“Perhaps most strikingly, children who achieved remission required significantly less use of psychotropic medications and intensive mental health services, suggesting a more favorable long-term trajectory.”Furthermore, parents of preadolescent children in remission reported less parenting stress in Luby and Elansary’s follow-up study, highlighting the holistic benefits to the family.The Hermann Center for Child and Family Development, a research center housed within the Children’s Discovery Institute, a collaboration between St. Louis Children’s Hospital and WashU Medicine, provides mental and emotional health support to children and families — including PCIT-ED — with a focus on preventive care to decrease psychiatric needs later in life. For the center’s co-executive directors Luby and Cynthia Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry, the results of Luby’s study validate the founding principle of the center: that early diagnosis and intervention is most effective in achieving the best outcomes.The Hermann Center blends world-class research with a revolutionary model for whole-family behavioral health care. The Hermann Center, established in 2022 by a $15 million gift from Bob and Signa Hermann, is the first of its kind to adopt a transgenerational approach to reducing the burden of serious behavioral health conditions of childhood, one that engages the whole family and that will track the results of this care for years to come.With the long-term benefits of PCIT-ED established, Luby said she anticipates that providers nationwide will take advantage of downloadable training materials she has developed and start offering the protocol at their facilities. She also plans to develop additional modules to help people who would benefit from further support, such as extra emotional development for caregivers.Source-Eurekalert