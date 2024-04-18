Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment Reduces Chemo Side Effect

Groundbreaking research introduces drug-loaded 3D printed films that could revolutionize cancer treatments. These innovative films, containing tailored doses of anti-cancer drugs 5-fluorouracil (5FU) and cisplatin (Cis), not only eliminate over 80% of liver cancer cells but also have the potential to significantly reduce recurrence rates. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, these films minimize systemic toxicities by precisely targeting residual cancer cells at the surgical site while limiting adverse side effects (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Printing a cure: A tailored solution for localized drug delivery in liver cancer treatment
Go to source). Initially designed as an adjuvant treatment for liver cancer, the precision-cut films also have the potential to treat ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer and many other cancers, where 5FU and Cis have already proven successful.
‘Drug-loaded 3D printed films obliterate #livercancer cells by over 80%, while minimizing systemic toxicities compared to chemotherapy. #worldliverday’Every year, more than 800,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer throughout the world. Globally, liver cancer is the third cause of cancer death with a 75% mortality rate.
Tweet it Now
UniSA researcher Dr Souha Youssef says the novel films have the potential to revolutionise liver cancer treatments.
“Despite medical strides, liver cancer remains a highly aggressive and deadly form of cancer with recurrence rates of up to 70%,” Dr Youssef says.
“The main treatment protocol requires the surgical removal of the tumour followed by chemotherapy, which while crucial to prevent relapse, is very challenging due to its debilitating side effects.
“There are striking statistics that show how many patients choose to discontinue treatment due to its aggressiveness and how it is affecting their quality of life.
Advertisement
Targeted Drug Delivery for Liver Cancer“To bridge this gap, we developed a post-surgery chemotherapy-loaded film, that releases 5-fluorouracil and cisplatin directly into the surgical cavity. This targeted approach releases the drugs into the exact cavity and lower amounts into the bloodstream which otherwise cause serious side effect at high doses.”
Using state-of-the-art 3D printers, researchers have been able to tailor treatment protocols for each patient, with in-lab tests exerting a superior response rate in the treatment of liver cancer.
Advertisement
“Due to the heterogeneous nature of cancer, a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer suitable,” Prof Garg says.
“With a simple touch of a button, 3D printers enable endless opportunities to modulate drug release profiles, customize film geometry, and add or remove active ingredients based on individual needs.
“Our films also demonstrate controlled drug release lasting up to 23 days, ensuring sustained treatment benefits.
“Importantly, the biodegradable nature of the films adds a significant advantage of eliminating the need for surgical removal post-treatment, making it a more convenient and patient-friendly option for liver cancer therapy.”
The research team will soon move into preclinical trials to establish a crucial correlation between tumour size and the optimal dosing and release profile, setting the stage for potential clinical trials in the future.
Reference:
- Printing a cure: A tailored solution for localized drug delivery in liver cancer treatment - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378517324000243?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert