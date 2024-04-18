About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment Reduces Chemo Side Effect

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 18 2024 9:25 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment Reduces Chemo Side Effect
Groundbreaking research introduces drug-loaded 3D printed films that could revolutionize cancer treatments. These innovative films, containing tailored doses of anti-cancer drugs 5-fluorouracil (5FU) and cisplatin (Cis), not only eliminate over 80% of liver cancer cells but also have the potential to significantly reduce recurrence rates. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, these films minimize systemic toxicities by precisely targeting residual cancer cells at the surgical site while limiting adverse side effects (1 Trusted Source
Printing a cure: A tailored solution for localized drug delivery in liver cancer treatment

Go to source).
Initially designed as an adjuvant treatment for liver cancer, the precision-cut films also have the potential to treat ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer and many other cancers, where 5FU and Cis have already proven successful.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
Every year, more than 800,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer throughout the world. Globally, liver cancer is the third cause of cancer death with a 75% mortality rate.

UniSA researcher Dr Souha Youssef says the novel films have the potential to revolutionise liver cancer treatments.

“Despite medical strides, liver cancer remains a highly aggressive and deadly form of cancer with recurrence rates of up to 70%,” Dr Youssef says.

Liver Cancer
Liver Cancer
Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.
“The main treatment protocol requires the surgical removal of the tumour followed by chemotherapy, which while crucial to prevent relapse, is very challenging due to its debilitating side effects.

“There are striking statistics that show how many patients choose to discontinue treatment due to its aggressiveness and how it is affecting their quality of life.

Advertisement
Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors
Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors
All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

Targeted Drug Delivery for Liver Cancer

“To bridge this gap, we developed a post-surgery chemotherapy-loaded film, that releases 5-fluorouracil and cisplatin directly into the surgical cavity. This targeted approach releases the drugs into the exact cavity and lower amounts into the bloodstream which otherwise cause serious side effect at high doses.”

Using state-of-the-art 3D printers, researchers have been able to tailor treatment protocols for each patient, with in-lab tests exerting a superior response rate in the treatment of liver cancer.

Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...
Senior researcher and co-director of UniSA’s Centre for Pharmaceutical Innovation, Professor Sanjay Garg, says a tailored approach to cancer treatment is essential for improving patient outcomes.

“Due to the heterogeneous nature of cancer, a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer suitable,” Prof Garg says.

“With a simple touch of a button, 3D printers enable endless opportunities to modulate drug release profiles, customize film geometry, and add or remove active ingredients based on individual needs.

“Our films also demonstrate controlled drug release lasting up to 23 days, ensuring sustained treatment benefits.

“Importantly, the biodegradable nature of the films adds a significant advantage of eliminating the need for surgical removal post-treatment, making it a more convenient and patient-friendly option for liver cancer therapy.”

The research team will soon move into preclinical trials to establish a crucial correlation between tumour size and the optimal dosing and release profile, setting the stage for potential clinical trials in the future.

Reference:
  1. Printing a cure: A tailored solution for localized drug delivery in liver cancer treatment - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378517324000243?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement