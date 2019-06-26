medindia

Targeted Formulation Found Safe in Head and Neck Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 26, 2019 at 5:31 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chemo radiotherapy formulation created by the team of researchers of Purdue University along with the Indiana University School of Medicine was found to be more effective and safe for treating late stage head and neck cancer because all its toxins stay within tumors, rather than leaking into the bloodstream and harming the whole body.
Targeted Formulation Found Safe in Head and Neck Cancer
Targeted Formulation Found Safe in Head and Neck Cancer

That's because the treatment combines two therapies - chemotherapy and radiation - which means double the cancer-killing power, but also double the side effects. A large proportion of the 63,000 Americans diagnosed with head and neck cancer each year are ineligible for this treatment because they are too old or too sick, but most don't know they have the cancer until after the age of 50.

Show Full Article

The study, which appears in a recent issue of the Journal of Controlled Release, shows that the formulation is successful in cancer cell culture experiments, in-vivo animal models and mathematical simulations of patient data. Next, the researchers intend to test the formulation in dogs that naturally have head and neck cancer.

"All previous commercial formulations are not optimized for releasing directly at the tumor under radiation," said You-Yeon Won, a professor of chemical engineering at Purdue, whose lab focuses on improving drug and gene delivery in the body.

"Our formulation has more control and could also be applied to any type of solid tumor, such as those in the breast, prostate, lungs or liver," he said.

The formulation, designed to be delivered to a tumor via a long syringe needle, is a capsule containing a chemotherapy drug and nanoparticles - tiny compounds that sensitize cancer cells to radiation, making them easier to kill.

Once injected into the body and activated by X-ray radiation, the nanoparticles produce UV light, cracking open the capsule coating so that the chemotherapy drug rapidly releases to a tumor. The coating is biocompatible and approved by the FDA.

Here's the edge: The drug stays in the tumor at least a month - far longer than the minimal therapeutic threshold - and its concentration outside of the tumor stays well below a toxic threshold. Since the drug toxins aren't leaking out of the tumor much, they aren't damaging other cells, which means that there would be virtually no side effects.

The radiation also isn't tearing through other tissue, causing problems like tooth decay, because the nanoparticles keep it targeted at cancer cells.

"We've developed the first-in-kind chemoradiotherapy formulation that can release drugs in response to X-ray radiation. Only under radiation does it start releasing the drug," Won said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Immune System Can Also Be A Reason For Cervical, Head Cancer

Ezymes responsible for immune function may induce DNA mutations in response to viral infection due to human papillomavirus.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Head and Neck Cancers

Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Head and Neck Cancers 

What's New on Medindia

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Patellar Instability
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive