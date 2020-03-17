by Iswarya on  March 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamilnadu Shuts Educational Institutions, Malls, Bars Till March 31
All educational institutions and training institutes would remain closed in Tamilnadu until March 31 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a statement issued here, he also ordered the closure of all malls, amusement parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos, and museums till the end of the month.

Palaniswami has also ordered a ban on functions in marriage halls till March 31, other than ones that were planned earlier.


Similarly, the government has decided not to give any permission for processions, public meetings, seminars, conferences, cultural programs, sports events and exhibitions in this period.

It has also ordered the closure of all liquor bars and clubs till March 31.

Palaniswami has also ordered the closure of all tourist resorts and a freeze on fresh bookings.

All the above will come into effect from Tuesday onwards.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay
Are you planning for work from home until COVID-19 outbreak calms down? Well, watch out, even your home can thrive deadly coronavirus. So, make sure to regularly clean and disinfect your household surfaces with diluted bleach solution or alcohol to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.
READ MORE
Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus
Traveling amid of Coronavirus outbreak may seem scary. However, following proper hand-hygiene techniques at airports can cut down the risk of spreading deadly coronavirus. Wash your hands to have a safe and germ-free travel.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals