Tamilnadu Shuts Educational Institutions, Malls, Bars Till March 31

Palaniswami has also ordered a ban on functions in marriage halls till March 31, other than ones that were planned earlier.
‘The Tamilnadu government has decided not to give any permission for processions, public meetings, seminars, conferences, cultural programs, sports events, and exhibitions in this period.
It has also ordered the closure of all liquor bars and clubs till March 31.
Palaniswami has also ordered the closure of all tourist resorts and a freeze on fresh bookings.
All the above will come into effect from Tuesday onwards.
Source: IANS