Tamilnadu Shuts Educational Institutions, Malls, Bars Till March 31

All educational institutions and training institutes would remain closed in Tamilnadu until March 31 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the state.



In a statement issued here, he also ordered the closure of all malls, amusement parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos, and museums till the end of the month.

‘The Tamilnadu government has decided not to give any permission for processions, public meetings, seminars, conferences, cultural programs, sports events, and exhibitions in this period. ’





It has also ordered the closure of all liquor bars and clubs till March 31.



Palaniswami has also ordered the closure of all tourist resorts and a freeze on fresh bookings.



All the above will come into effect from Tuesday onwards.



Palaniswami has also ordered a ban on functions in marriage halls till March 31, other than ones that were planned earlier.