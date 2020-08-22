Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 367,430

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection. As many as 5,764 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities after recovery on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 307,677. Empowering Better Health Manage Your Diabetes Manage Your Hypertension Manage Your Kidney Health Manage Your Sex Life Health Tips The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 53,413. ‘The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 53,413.’ Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,282 persons testing positive for the virus pushing the total tally in he state capital to 122,757.Source: IANS << Odor-sensing Cells: Key Entry Point for SARS COV-2 Covid Infection During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn't Worse... >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Drug Side Effects Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Color Blindness Calculator More News on: CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake