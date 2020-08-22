by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 367,430
Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection.

As many as 5,764 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities after recovery on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 307,677.

Empowering Better Health

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 53,413.


Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,282 persons testing positive for the virus pushing the total tally in he state capital to 122,757.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake