Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Count Cross 1 Lakh Mark

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24 hours was 64, taking the death toll to 1,385.
On the positive side, 2,357 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 cured to 58,378.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 42,955.
The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,053.
Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus, and the total tally stands at 64,689. The active cases in the city stand at 23,581.
Source: IANS