Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Count Cross 1 Lakh Mark

‘Tamil Nadu has become the 2nd state after Maharashtra to record over one lakh COVID-19 cases. The south Indian state has crossed this grim number when its capital city Chennai and three adjoining districts with high population density have been under an intense lockdown since June 19th. ’ Read More..

On the positive side, 2,357 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 cured to 58,378.The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 42,955.The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,053.Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus, and the total tally stands at 64,689. The active cases in the city stand at 23,581.Source: IANS