by Iswarya on  July 4, 2020 at 10:24 AM Coronavirus News
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Count Cross 1 Lakh Mark
Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh cases, with a total of 102,721 people infected with novel coronavirus disease, reports the state Health Department.

As many as 4,329 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24 hours was 64, taking the death toll to 1,385.


On the positive side, 2,357 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 cured to 58,378.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 42,955.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,053.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus, and the total tally stands at 64,689. The active cases in the city stand at 23,581.

Source: IANS

