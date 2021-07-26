by Hannah Joy on  July 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu to Seal Gutka and Paan Shops
Nearly 30 crores of gutka and paan were sold in the state of Tamil Nadu (TN) in the past eight years. Therefore, the TN Health department is gonna take action against shops selling 'gutka' and 'paan' in the state.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a press release on Friday said the government would shut the shops that sell the contraband items even after notices were served to them.

The Minister said if a complaint is received against a shop that was selling 'gutka' or 'paan', the health authorities would serve a notice to them and if such shops again sell the items, then fines would be levied.


The shops that indulge in selling gutka and paan items even after fines are levied would be shut. Subramanian said if livelihoods were affected, the shop owners would understand the gravity of the situation.

The state government, according to the Minister, would act strictly against the erring officials and action would be taken against those officials who fail to conduct inspection of these shops and prevent the sale of the banned items.

Ma Subramanian spoke to IANS and said, "If 10 shops in a district of Tamil Nadu are shut in this manner, the gutka and paan menace in the state would end then and there. Chief Minister has already directed the ministers in charge of the districts to be vigilant against such shops and take immediate action by alerting the district officials."

The district food safety officials who work to convert their districts into tobacco-free zones will be awarded by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Minister said these officials will receive a letter of appreciation and a prize from the Chief Minister.

The health department will create an awareness program against tobacco consumption in schools in association with the state education board as well as CBSE and ICSE boards.

The department is also contemplating to produce short videos with popular actors and sportspersons speaking against tobacco to create awareness among children on the pitfalls of consuming tobacco products like gutka and paan.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Ministry Issues a New Set of Health Warning Images for Tobacco Product Packs
Health warning images for all cigarettes and tobacco product packs should be changed by September 1, announced the government.
READ MORE
New Insights into Flavored Tobacco Product Use Among Youth Tobacco Users
A national survey data revealed that self-reported use of flavored tobacco products by middle and high school students decreased from 2014 to 2016 but climbed back up in 2017.
READ MORE
Prevalence of High Risk Alternative Tobacco Products Marketing in Low-Income Communities
Retailers in low income communities sell high risk and cheap tobacco alternatives, whereas they advertise and sell low risk, non-combusted tobacco products in high income communities
READ MORE
Gujarat Extends Ban on Tobacco Products
The Gujarat government extended the ban on the sale, stocking, production and distribution of Gutka as well as products containing tobacco and nicotine for another year.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Neck Cracking