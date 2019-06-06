About seven districts in the state of Tamil Nadu were placed on high alert by the government and medical teams were set up at the checkposts bordering Kerala to screen for Nipah virus-infected persons, said a senior official of the Public Health Department.

Tamil Nadu to Screen Nipah Patients on Kerala Borders

P. Vadivelan, Additional Director of the department, told IANS.According to Vadivelan, the medical team will look out for persons with high fever and in confused state of mind, the symptoms of Nipah virus fever.He said there will be an isolated ward in a government hospital in the seven districts to admit and treat the patients tested positive for the virus.Vadivelan said the doctors in the border districts have been given detailed guidelines on the symptoms of the disease and how to handle the patients.Vadivelan said.The Nipah virus infection happens by consuming fruits bitten by bats and coming in contact with their urine, feces and saliva.Source: IANS