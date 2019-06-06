medindia

Tamil Nadu to Screen Nipah Patients on Kerala Borders

by Hannah Joy on  June 6, 2019 at 4:38 PM Indian Health News
About seven districts in the state of Tamil Nadu were placed on high alert by the government and medical teams were set up at the checkposts bordering Kerala to screen for Nipah virus-infected persons, said a senior official of the Public Health Department.
"No cases of Nipah virus has been reported in Tamil Nadu this year or even last year. However, as a precautionary against its spread, medical teams have been set up at checkposts in the districts bordering Kerala to screen people," P. Vadivelan, Additional Director of the department, told IANS.

According to Vadivelan, the medical team will look out for persons with high fever and in confused state of mind, the symptoms of Nipah virus fever.

He said there will be an isolated ward in a government hospital in the seven districts to admit and treat the patients tested positive for the virus.

The seven Tamil Nadu districts are Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, Ooty, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul.

Vadivelan said the doctors in the border districts have been given detailed guidelines on the symptoms of the disease and how to handle the patients.

"We are also sensitizing people about preventive measures like not consuming bird bitten fruits, wash the fruits well before consumption and the like," Vadivelan said.

The Nipah virus infection happens by consuming fruits bitten by bats and coming in contact with their urine, feces and saliva.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Nipah Virus in Kerala Has 5 in Isolation, 311 Under Observation

Kerala youth who was tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV) is now stable. However, a total of 311 people are being closely observed and five are kept in isolation.

Nipah Virus Back in Kerala

A 23-year-old college student has been tested positive for Nipah virus in Kerala, India. Nipah virus had killed 17 people in the state last year.

Nipah Virus Transmission: Lessons from 14 Years of Research

Largest-ever study on Nipah virus transmission concludes that older male patients and patients with respiratory problems are more likely to transmit infection.

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

