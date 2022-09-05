Tamil Nadu to Focus on 100% First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Minister

Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccination in Tamil Nadu

Over a lakh vaccination camps have been conducted in the state and over 17 lakh doses of vaccine administered. In the 12-14 age group, 17,24,637 children accounting for 81.3 per cent of the targeted population had received the first dose and 9,42,469 or 44 per cent has received the second dose of the vaccine, the statement said.The minister said that all the district collectors and district medical officers were alerted to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose vaccination for all those eligible. The health workers are being directed to conduct a door-to-door survey on those who are not inoculated and get them vaccinated.Ma Subramanian told IANS: "The state government is in the process of completing the first dose of vaccines to all the eligible people and the district authorities including the district collectors and district medical officers have been directed to conduct campaign for vaccinating the eligible population."Source: IANS