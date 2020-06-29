by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 29, 2020 at 12:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu Sees Highest Single Day Jump in COVID-19 Cases, Count Crosses 82,000
COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reached a new high on Sunday, with 3,940 people testing positive and 54 people succumbing to the condition. According to the State Health Department, this is for the fourth day in a row that T.N is recording the daily highs in the country.

Tamil Nadu touched a new high in coronavirus infections with 3,940 persons testing positive and 54 Covid-19 patients breathing their last over the past 24-hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

In a statement issued here the Health Department said 3,940 persons turned into Covid-19 patients in the state taking the total number of persons infected in the state with coronavirus to 82,275.


The death toll of Covid-19 patients went up to 1,079 till date with 54 persons dying in the state over the past 24-hours.

The statement said a total of 32,948 samples were tested taking the total tally to 11.10 lakh.

The total number Covid-19 patients who got cured in the state went up to 45,537 with 1,443 persons getting discharged from various hospitals on Sunday.

Factoring the Covid-19 cured patients till date 45,537 and the 1,079 persons who died due to the virus the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 35,656.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 4,012.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,992 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 53,762. The active cases in the city stands at 21,094.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Novel COVID-19 Accelerometer can Measure Prevalence of Coronavirus in Real-time
New computational tool that acts like a COVID-19 accelerometer shows in real-time the rate at which coronavirus growth is accelerating or decelerating in over 200 countries and territories.
READ MORE
Cipla to Sell Remdesivir Under the Name Cipremi in India
Drug maker Cipla Limited on Sunday announced the launch of experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi in India to treat COVID-19.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake