Tamil Nadu Sees Highest Single Day Jump in COVID-19 Cases, Count Crosses 82,000

The death toll of Covid-19 patients went up to 1,079 till date with 54 persons dying in the state over the past 24-hours.The statement said a total of 32,948 samples were tested taking the total tally to 11.10 lakh.The total number Covid-19 patients who got cured in the state went up to 45,537 with 1,443 persons getting discharged from various hospitals on Sunday.Factoring the Covid-19 cured patients till date 45,537 and the 1,079 persons who died due to the virus the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 35,656.The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 4,012.The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,992 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 53,762. The active cases in the city stands at 21,094.Source: IANS