Tamil Nadu Reports Over 800 Chickenpox Cases in Two Months

More than 800 chickenpox cases reported in Tamil Nadu in 2 months have prompted increased surveillance, and awareness as officials monitor the spread.
More than 800 chickenpox cases reported in the past two months have prompted heightened surveillance across the state, especially among children in cities such as Chennai (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The Directorate of Public Health has intensified monitoring to ensure that cases are reported promptly from hospitals, schools, and hostels. Health officials have also been instructed to conduct outbreak investigations, submit detailed reports, and strengthen community awareness about prevention and early treatment.
Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. The illness usually leads to fever, headache, fatigue, and an itchy rash accompanied by fluid-filled blisters. Initial symptoms typically appear within 10 to 21 days and may include loss of appetite.
Chickenpox Symptoms and SpreadThe rash generally begins on the chest, back, face, or scalp before spreading across the body. It progresses from small red bumps to clusters of fluid-filled blisters that appear in successive crops. Although the infection mainly affects children, it can occur in anyone who has not been vaccinated or previously exposed to the virus.
Most children in Tamil Nadu are not vaccinated against chickenpox because the vaccine is not included in India’s Universal Immunisation Programme schedule. The program provides free vaccines mainly for high-burden diseases such as polio, measles, and tetanus, explained Director of Public Health Dr. A. Somasundaram.
Vaccination Status and ImmunityPediatric organizations like the Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommend the chickenpox vaccine as an optional immunization. However, many children visiting government hospitals do not receive it.
According to Dr. Somasundaram, chickenpox is generally mild compared with other vaccine-preventable diseases and typically provides lifelong immunity after infection, with mortality being very rare. A post-exposure vaccine is advised within three to five days after contact with an infected individual.
Doctors, however, strongly advise vaccination for adults above the age of 50. After recovery from chickenpox, the virus can remain dormant in the body and may reactivate later in life as shingles.
Chickenpox Treatment With Antiviral MedicationOnce tests confirm chickenpox, physicians may prescribe the antiviral medication acyclovir, along with treatments to reduce fever and relieve itching, said Joint Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Communicable Disease) Dr. M. Senthil Kumar.
While there is currently no immediate cause for alarm, cases were observed to rise during the summer months, prompting authorities to issue alerts to encourage caution.
Patients diagnosed with chickenpox should remain isolated for about a week or until the rash reaches the crusting stage, when blisters dry and form protective scabs. Caregivers and close contacts should avoid direct interaction with infected individuals. Maintaining proper hand hygiene at schools and homes is also considered essential to limit transmission.
