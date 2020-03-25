Tamil Nadu Reports First Coronavirus Death

First coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has been reported. Officials of Madurai Corporation and health department are in the process of screening the persons with whom the 54-year old deceased male was in contact.



In a tweet, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the COVID-19 positive male patient in Madurai died at the Rajaji Hospital.

‘Tamil Nadu reported that a 54-year old man died of coronavirus (COVID-19). Out of the total 18 COVID-19 infected persons in the state, one person was discharged from the hospital and one death, the total number of patients now are 16.’





Vijayabaskar also said the COVID-19 with comorbidity like uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension, immunosuppression are high risk conditions and asked people with such conditions to be extra cautious.



Out of the total 18 COVID-19 infected persons in the state, one person was discharged from the hospital and one death, the total number of patients now are 16.







Source: IANS The list of contacts who the dead person might have come into contact has been prepared with the help of family members while his wife and son have been isolated.Vijayabaskar also said the COVID-19 with comorbidity like uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension, immunosuppression are high risk conditions and asked people with such conditions to be extra cautious.Out of the total 18 COVID-19 infected persons in the state, one person was discharged from the hospital and one death, the total number of patients now are 16.Source: IANS

Vijayabaskar said the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension. Meanwhile, Madurai district officials said the deceased was a building contractor and also an office bearer in a mosque committee.