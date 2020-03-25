by Hannah Joy on  March 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu Reports First Coronavirus Death
First coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has been reported. Officials of Madurai Corporation and health department are in the process of screening the persons with whom the 54-year old deceased male was in contact.

In a tweet, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the COVID-19 positive male patient in Madurai died at the Rajaji Hospital.

Vijayabaskar said the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension. Meanwhile, Madurai district officials said the deceased was a building contractor and also an office bearer in a mosque committee.


The list of contacts who the dead person might have come into contact has been prepared with the help of family members while his wife and son have been isolated.

Vijayabaskar also said the COVID-19 with comorbidity like uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension, immunosuppression are high risk conditions and asked people with such conditions to be extra cautious.

Out of the total 18 COVID-19 infected persons in the state, one person was discharged from the hospital and one death, the total number of patients now are 16.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 in UP: 4 New Coronavirus Positive Cases
COVID-19 in India: In Uttar Pradesh, four new coronavirus positive cases have been reported, taking the tally to 33 in the state.
READ MORE
Methods for Preventing Coronavirus Spread Through Airports Identified
Increasing traveler engagement with proper hand-hygiene at all airports has the potential to reduce the risk of coronavirus pandemic by 24-69 percent.
READ MORE
Nearly 368 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours in Italy
Coronavirus-battered Italy reported 368 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a new one-day "record."
READ MORE
Coronavirus Disease is Not Transmitted from Pregnant Mothers to Newborns
A new report has revealed that four babies born in a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, did not show signs of infection and remain healthy today.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake