June 28, 2020
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Tally Rises to 78,335, Death Toll Crosses 1K
Over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, as many as 3,713 persons tested positive for coronavirus, said the state Health Department.

In a statement issued here, it also said 68 COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll beyond 1,000 to 1,025, while the new cases took the total tally to 78,335.

The statement said a total of 34,805 samples were tested, taking the total to 10.77 lakh.


Factoring the COVID-19 cured patients till date (44,094) and the number of persons who died due to the virus, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 33,213.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,796.

Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection table with 1,939 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 51,699. The active cases in the city are 20,136.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar said the government has placed orders for 1,200 vials of Tocilizumab (400 mg), 42,500 vials of Remdesivir (100 mg) and 100,000 vials of Enoxaparin (40 mg) as part of the COVID-19 treatment.

Source: IANS

