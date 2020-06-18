Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Count On Peak

As on Sunday the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 44,661.
Speaking to the reporters after meeting the Chief Minister, the members of the medical expert committee said the coronavirus infection is at its peak in Tamil Nadu.
The members said the infection numbers will come down now. They also said there are possibilities of the infection rate going up again after three months.
The experts said the public should not lower their guard, but continue to be cautious by following safety measures like wearing masks and others.
Source: IANS