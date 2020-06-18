Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Count On Peak

Coronavirus infection is staggering in Tamil Nadu and may come down in the coming days, according to medical experts commitee.



The medical expert committee met the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to discuss the increasing coronavirus infection in the state. The committee was set up by the state government a few months back to advise it on the spread of the coronavirus infection.

‘As on Sunday the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 44,661.’





The members said the infection numbers will come down now. They also said there are possibilities of the infection rate going up again after three months.



The experts said the public should not lower their guard, but continue to be cautious by following safety measures like wearing masks and others.



