Tamil Nadu CM Updates PM on Steps Taken Against Novel Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister told Prime Minister Modi that the state government is taking all steps to prevent the novel coronavirus spread and restore normalcy in the state. In a statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu government said Modi had called Palaniswami on the phone and enquired about the steps taken in tackling the coronavirus. Palaniswami told Modi that a total of about 48,000 samples are tested in the state per day to detect coronavirus infection. 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps being taken by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19. ' Source: IANS