by Iswarya on  July 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu CM Updates PM on Steps Taken Against Novel Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister told Prime Minister Modi that the state government is taking all steps to prevent the novel coronavirus spread and restore normalcy in the state.

In a statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu government said Modi had called Palaniswami on the phone and enquired about the steps taken in tackling the coronavirus.

Palaniswami told Modi that a total of about 48,000 samples are tested in the state per day to detect coronavirus infection.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

New Cases Raises TN's COVID Tally to 138,470
Tamil Nadu reported nearly 4,244 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 138,470.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Count Gallops to 70,977 in TN, Death Toll at 911
Tamil Nadu's novel coronavirus count galloped to 70,977 with 3,509 persons testing positive for the COVID-19 infection in the last 24-hours, reports the State Health Department.
READ MORE
TN Records a New High in Daily Coronavirus Cases, Count Crosses 62,000-mark
Tamil Nadu touched a new peak for COVID-19 infection with as many as 2,710 persons testing positive over the past 24 hours, announced the State Health Department.
READ MORE
TN Hospital has Some Positive Development in Plasma Therapy for Treatment Against COVID-19
Even as the coronavirus count continues to surge in Tamil Nadu, the good news is that the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has achieved some progress in blood plasma treatment of COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Premenstrual Syndrome