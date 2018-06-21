International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Tamil Nadu (TN) with leaders, common people, and students performing yoga asanas.



Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit did yoga exercises along with officials and students at Raj Bhavan here.

Tamil Nadu Celebrates International Day of Yoga

‘Thousands of yoga enthusiasts in Tamil Nadu participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations by performing yoga asanas at several places such as Marina Beach, metro rail stations, schools, and colleges.’

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu participating in a yoga programme at a private college here said, "Yoga is India's best gift to humanity."Schools and colleges in the state also celebrated the event. Students here were seen carrying their yoga mat to their school earlier than their usual time in order to practice various 'asanas'.The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli organized a yoga demonstration programme for the faculty, staff, students and residential members of the institute.According to the Institute, yoga classes were held prior to the "International Day of Yoga".The Indian Navy celebrated the event at the Marina Beach here and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also participated in the event.Source: IANS