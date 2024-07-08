About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Talcum Powder Under Scrutiny by WHO's Cancer Agency

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 8 2024 12:22 AM

The WHO's cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), recently classified talc as "probably carcinogenic to humans," marking a significant point in the talcum powder safety debate, stated Dr Salil Patkar, Consultant-Medical Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi (Navi Mumbai) (1 Trusted Source
Carcinogenicity of talc and acrylonitrile

Go to source).
According to the doctor, the use of talcum powder is widespread, and many people are unaware of the potential risks associated with it.

Does Talcum Powder Pose a Risk for Ovarian Cancer?
Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.
"While the evidence is not yet conclusive, it is essential to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health," Patkar told IANS.

Talc — A Potential Carcinogen?

"The link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer is plausible, as talc particles can travel through the reproductive system and cause inflammation and damage to the ovaries. This inflammation can increase the risk of cancer," he added.

The cancer agency classified talc as "probably carcinogenic to humans" on the basis of a combination of limited evidence for cancer in humans (for ovarian cancer), sufficient evidence for cancer in experimental animals, and strong mechanistic evidence that talc exhibits key characteristics of carcinogens in human primary cells and experimental systems.

Long-term Exposure to Asbestos may Trigger Lung Cancer
Children, who have accidentally inhaled asbestos may see the effect after many years. Some can even develop lung cancer.
According to the agency, numerous studies showed an increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer in humans self-reporting the use of body powder in the perineal region.

An increased rate of ovarian cancer was also observed in studies looking at occupational exposure of women exposed to talc in the pulp and paper industry, it added.

At-Home Swab Tests for Endometrial & Ovarian Cancer Detection
Scientists are identifying microbial signatures linked to endometrial and ovarian cancers and developing innovative home swab tests to assess women's susceptibility.
Patkar mentioned that it is crucial for individuals, especially women, to be aware of the potential risks associated with talcum powder use.

"Alternative products, such as cornstarch-based powders, can be used instead. Additionally, manufacturers should take responsibility for informing consumers about the potential risks and providing safer alternatives," he said.

Test for Early Detection of Aggressive Ovarian Cancers
Not all fallopian tube precancerous lesions lead to ovarian cancer; progression is linked to specific chromosomal abnormalities.
Based on the current evidence, the doctor suggested that it is essential to exercise caution and consider "the potential risks associated with talcum powder use".

Reference:
  1. Carcinogenicity of talc and acrylonitrile - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S147020452400384X)

Source-IANS


