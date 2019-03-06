Taking Antidepressants May Up Hip Fracture Risk in Older People

Using antidepressants can put older people at a higher risk of developing hip fracture, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Australian Prescriber journal.
Elderly people who take antidepressants or opioids are more than twice as likely to suffer a fractured hip after a fall, a new study has found.
‘Use of antidepressants or opioids can put older people at a higher risk of developing hip fracture.’
Read More..
The study revealed that the risk of fracturing a hip was significantly higher among those who were taking multiple psychotropic medicines -- mood and conscious-altering medications that are used to treat conditions ranging from depression to dementia, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Antidepressants, opioids, anti-epileptic medicines, benzodiazepines (which are used to treat anxiety) and antipsychotics (which are used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) all increase the risk of hip fractures," lead author Libby Roughead from the University of South Australia (UniSA) said.
"Combining them increases the risk even further, up to five times in the case of starting antidepressants and anxiety medicines together."
This equates to one extra hip fracture for every 17 patients aged 80 years and older who are treated for a year.
This risk of falling can be lowered by reducing medicine use, exercising more, and using other interventions such as occupational therapy and podiatry, the researchers said.
Australians are among the highest users of antidepressants in the world, with approximately 10 percent of the adult population taking them each day.
Source: IANS