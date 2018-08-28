medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Taking a Vacation Could Add More Years to Your Life

by Iswarya on  August 28, 2018 at 5:44 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking vacations can increase the life expectancy, reports a 40-year long study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging.
Taking a Vacation Could Add More Years to Your Life
Taking a Vacation Could Add More Years to Your Life

"Don't think having an otherwise healthy lifestyle will compensate for working too hard and not taking holidays," said Professor Timo Strandberg, of the University of Helsinki, Finland. "Vacations can be a good way to relieve stress."

The study included 1,222 middle-aged male executives born from 1919 to 1934 and recruited into the Helsinki Businessmen Study in 1974 and 1975. Participants had at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease (smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated triglycerides, glucose intolerance, overweight).

Participants were randomized into a control group (610 men) or an intervention group (612 men) for five years. The intervention group received oral and written advice every four months to do the aerobic physical activity, eat a healthy diet, achieve a healthy weight, and stop smoking. When health advice alone was not effective, men in the intervention group also received drugs recommended at that time to lower blood pressure (beta-blockers and diuretics) and lipids (clofibrate and probucol). Men in the control group received usual healthcare and were not seen by the investigators.

As previously reported, the risk of cardiovascular disease was reduced by 46% in the intervention group compared to the control group by the end of the trial. However, at the 15-year follow-up in 1989, there had been more deaths in the intervention group than in the control group.

The analysis presented today extended the mortality follow-up to 40 years (2014) using national death registers and examined previously unreported baseline data on amounts of work, sleep, and vacation.

The researchers found that the death rate was consistently higher in the intervention group compared to the control group until 2004. Death rates were the same in both groups between 2004 and 2014.

Shorter vacations were associated with excess deaths in the intervention group. In the intervention group, men who took three weeks or less annual vacation had a 37% greater chance of dying from 1974 to 2004 than those who took more than three weeks. Vacation time had no impact on risk of death in the control group.

Professor Strandberg said: "The harm caused by the intensive lifestyle regime was concentrated in a subgroup of men with shorter yearly vacation time. In our study, men with shorter vacations worked more and slept less than those who took longer vacations. This stressful lifestyle may have overruled any benefit of the intervention. We think the intervention itself may also have had an adverse psychological effect on these men by adding stress to their lives."

Professor Strandberg noted that stress management was not part of preventive medicine in the 1970s but is now recommended for individuals with, or at risk of, cardiovascular disease. Also, more effective drugs are now available to lower lipids (statins) and blood pressure (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers).

He concluded: "Our results do not indicate that health education is harmful. Rather, they suggest that stress reduction is an essential part of programmes aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Lifestyle advice should be wisely combined with modern drug treatment to prevent cardiovascular events in high-risk individuals."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Is It High Time You Took A Vacation? Look Out For The Following Signs

Is It High Time You Took A Vacation? Look Out For The Following Signs

Vacations are important since we all need to rest and relax.

Taking Photographs on Vacation can Increase Your Enjoyment

Taking Photographs on Vacation can Increase Your Enjoyment

People who take photos of their experiences during their vacation usually enjoy the events more than people who do not.

Even While On Holiday, Many Workers Continue To Work Outside of Office Hours

Even While On Holiday, Many Workers Continue To Work Outside of Office Hours

Workers are becoming slaves to the screen and are forgoing time with their families and friends to keep their workload under control, discovers a new study.

Going On Vacation? Here's A Few Tips On Do's And Don'ts While Travelling

Going On Vacation? Here's A Few Tips On Do's And Don'ts While Travelling

All of us associate many memories with our vacations, but do your memories constitute only lost baggage and hasty sightseeing?

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive