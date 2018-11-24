medindia
Take the Vegan Way With Us to Keep Your Skin Radiant This Winter

by Rishika Gupta on  November 24, 2018 at 10:16 AM Lifestyle News
Kiss you winter skin troubles goodbye, understand your skin better and learn how to maintain it the Vegan Way.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop India and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Voonik list down some benefits of opting for vegan rich skin regime.
Take the Vegan Way With Us to Keep Your Skin Radiant This Winter

Skin friendly: Vegan-friendly skincare products are made from plants, minerals, and some safe synthetic ingredients. It provides more nourishment to the skin with natural goodness.

Controls acne: Natural ingredients such as seaweed, tea tree oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, chamomile, and vitamin C, adds energizing abstract to these vegan products. Chamomile purifies the skin and gives a silky soft feel to the skin thus very suitable for sensitive skin.

Aloe-vera has a soothing and calming sensation and is known for its skin benefits from ancient times. Seaweed is popular for removing excess oil and impurities, thus helps in treating acne. Tea tree targets the imperfections of the body thus it is best suitable for blemished skin. The vegan beauty products usually use these ingredients to form cruelty-free and 100 percent vegan beauty products.

Thick and long hair is all possible with vegan products: Natural extracts such as green tea in shampoo, hair scrubs, and conditioner helps in removing impurities and clearing the scalp, thus result in longer and stronger hair. With 100 percent vegetarian and formulated without colorants and silicones, it refreshes the hair and scalp and acts as a natural conditioner to your hair. The use of banana and ginger ingredients in vegan products also helps in shiny and thick hair.

Vegan diet: Besides what you put on your skin, eating a healthy, plant-based diet is equally important for blemish-free, radiant skin. For age-defying and keeping your skin firm, local green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves are an absolute must. You should gorge on bright, vibrant fruits such as strawberries, kiwi, and oranges, without feeling any guilt. These are full of Vitamin C, which is essential for soft, supple skin.

Safe from harmful chemicals: These vegan products are safe for skin and hair. Choosing only vegan products will save you from harmful chemicals and cruel cosmetics.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Sound Sleep for Healthy Hair and Skin

Bedtime is the perfect instance to take good care of our skin and hair to rejuvenate them from the harm caused by the pollution. The right type of sleepwear we wear and some hair care treatments before bedtime are of utmost importance.

Easy Tips to Get Rid of Sagging Skin

Wearing a moisturizer with a broad spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis is the easiest way to help prevent skin sagging.

Sunscreens are Non-Toxic to Your Skin

Earlier sunscreens are thought to be toxic to the skin. The recent research has proved that the nano particles present in sunscreens do not penetrate and causes no toxicity after repeated application.

Skin Inflammation may be Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Improving skin health could be of major importance for the control of blood sugar and lowering type 2 diabetes risk.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

