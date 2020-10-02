medindia
Taiwan Confirms 1st Coronavirus Infection Without Any Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 10, 2020 at 2:52 PM Tropical Disease News
Watch out, new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) can spread even when people have no symptoms.

Taiwan has confirmed the 18th novel coronavirus pneumonia case, also the first without symptoms, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said.
Taiwan Confirms 1st Coronavirus Infection Without Any Symptoms

The infected individual flew to Italy via Hong Kong on January 22 and returned to Taiwan on February 1 also via Hong Kong, together with his parents and elder brother, the agency said in a press release on Sunday.

His parents and brother were all confirmed to be infected by the virus earlier this week and showed symptoms of cough or fever, but this man in his 20s has not showed any symptom as of now, the agency said.

The authorities have identified a total of 78 people having contacts with the family, it added.

The island now has 152 suspected cases under quarantine.

Source: IANS

