Tailored Education System Benefits Kidney Transplant Patients

'Your Path to Transplant', the new computer-tailored education system, was found to increase knowledge and readiness to pursue kidney transplant, said researchers.



Patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease on dialysis have strict dietary restrictions. They have difficulty maintaining a job or school with all of the hours spent at the dialysis center each week.

‘Tailored education is successful in increasing knowledge and readiness to pursue kidney transplant and should be embedded within centers to meet patients' educational needs as they navigate the challenging Path to Transplant education system.’





Your Path to Transplant System for Kidney Transplant Patients The program tailors education using an online quiz at four different time points.

After the quiz, the program delivers the right education module to match patient knowledge, readiness to pursue transplant, and motivation.

The modules contain video and print kidney transplant education, feedback reports, access to community resources that help patients overcome socioeconomic barriers, and telephonic coaching. Study Results



Patients who received the "Your Path to Transplant" education: More prepared to pursue kidney transplants at four and eight months after the intervention compared to those who received standard of care.

Had an increased knowledge in kidney transplant.

Received a living donor transplant, compared to those who received standard of care. The authors state that this was "one of the longest and most comprehensive educational interventions ever to occur within a transplant center."



Source: Medindia The study was conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles Kidney, and Pancreas Transplant Program on over 800 patients with end-stage kidney disease.Patients who received the "Your Path to Transplant" education:The authors state that this was "one of the longest and most comprehensive educational interventions ever to occur within a transplant center."Source: Medindia

To help patients feel confident during dialysis, a new computerized program called "Your Path to Transplant" for patients has been developed by Dr. Waterman, Deputy Director at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, and colleagues.