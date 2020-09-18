by Colleen Fleiss on  September 18, 2020 at 2:20 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tailored Education System Benefits Kidney Transplant Patients
'Your Path to Transplant', the new computer-tailored education system, was found to increase knowledge and readiness to pursue kidney transplant, said researchers.

Patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease on dialysis have strict dietary restrictions. They have difficulty maintaining a job or school with all of the hours spent at the dialysis center each week.

To help patients feel confident during dialysis, a new computerized program called "Your Path to Transplant" for patients has been developed by Dr. Waterman, Deputy Director at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, and colleagues.


The study was conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles Kidney, and Pancreas Transplant Program on over 800 patients with end-stage kidney disease.

Your Path to Transplant System for Kidney Transplant Patients
  • The program tailors education using an online quiz at four different time points.
  • After the quiz, the program delivers the right education module to match patient knowledge, readiness to pursue transplant, and motivation.
  • The modules contain video and print kidney transplant education, feedback reports, access to community resources that help patients overcome socioeconomic barriers, and telephonic coaching.
Study Results

Patients who received the "Your Path to Transplant" education:
  • More prepared to pursue kidney transplants at four and eight months after the intervention compared to those who received standard of care.
  • Had an increased knowledge in kidney transplant.
  • Received a living donor transplant, compared to those who received standard of care.
The authors state that this was "one of the longest and most comprehensive educational interventions ever to occur within a transplant center."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.
READ MORE
Kidney Transplantation
Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.
READ MORE
Priorities for Kidney Transplant Patients and Donors During COVID-19
Researchers address different ways to achieve patient advocacy for kidney transplant patients and donors during COVID-19. They describe the vision and how to make it a reality for the patients.
READ MORE
Safe Kidney Transplant Possible from Hepatitis-C Positive Donors
Kidneys from deceased donors infected with hepatitis-C virus infection can be safely transplanted to healthy recipients when a regimen of antiviral therapy is initiated two to three days following the transplant.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisTransplantationPaired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation