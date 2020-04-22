by Iswarya on  April 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tai-Chi-based Mindfulness Training Decreased Core ADHD Symptoms in Kids
Motor control could be a biomarker that can be targeted by the mindful movement, such as Tai-Chi based training intervention to improve behavior in kids with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics.

"The findings from this study provide support for a promising new avenue of behavioral intervention for children with ADHD and related difficulties, with mindful movement practice associated with improved ability to control attention and behavior. Crucially, the findings also suggest that mindful movement intervention contributes to parallel improvements in motor control, such that motor examination might serve as a valuable biomarker, helping to monitor response to this promising intervention," said Mostofsky.

Participants ages 8-12 years engaged in an eight-week mindful movement intervention with two 60-minute classes per week. Pre- vs. post-treatment ADHD symptoms were assessed using highly validated parent-ratings.


In addition, motor control was assessed using an established objective examination of developmental motor signs. Following the intervention, children showed significant reductions in core ADHD symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattention, as well as improvements in associated oppositional-defiant and executive behavior.

Children also showed significant improvements in objective measures of motor control. Importantly, there was a robust correlation between these findings, such that the children who showed the largest improvements on motor examination also showed the largest improvements in parent ratings of ADHD behavior.

There have been very few prior studies of mindfulness interventions for children with ADHD, and those prior studies relied exclusively on subjective outcome measures based on self- or parent-report. The findings from this study, revealing improvements in objective measures of motor control that parallel improvements in attention and behavior, provide crucial support for the potential for mindful movement practice for children with ADHD and related difficulties.

An important next step will be to conduct a follow-up clinical trial with a control condition to ensure that efficacy is specific to the mindful movement intervention.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified
Globally, around 2.5 percent adults and 5 percent of children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A study published in Nature Genetics has uncovered the genetic variants underlying ADHD. About 12 independent loci on the genome ...
READ MORE
ADHD Children at Greater Risk of Developing Parkinson’s Disease Early
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and possibly its medications may increase the risk of early-onset Parkinson's and Parkinson-like disorders, says study.
READ MORE
Heavy Use of Digital Media May Up Risk of ADHD in Teenagers
Increase in the use of digital media puts teenagers at risk of developing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, says study.
READ MORE
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.
READ MORE
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.
READ MORE
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 – 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.
READ MORE
Dysgraphia / Disorder of Written Expression / Writing Disorder
Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor writing skills. It may occur alone or along with other disabilities such as speech problems and attention deficit disorder.
READ MORE
Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.
READ MORE
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.
READ MORE
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

DyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Bullying at School - Tips For SchoolsADHDDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesDiet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity DisorderMind-wanderingAdult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Temper Tantrum in ChildrenDysgraphia / Disorder of Written Expression / Writing Disorder