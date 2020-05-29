by Iswarya on  May 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM Respiratory Disease News
Tackling Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 Indoors
Preventing the airborne spread of COVID-19 should be the next front of the fight against the novel virus, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environment Interaction.

Scientists from Surrey's Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE), together with partners from Australia's Queensland University and Technology, argue that the lack of adequate ventilation in many indoor environments - from the workplace to the home - increases the risk of airborne transmission of Covid-19.

Covid-19, like many viruses, is less than 100mn in size, but expiratory droplets (from people who have coughed or sneezed) contain water, salts, and other organic material, along with the virus itself. Experts from GCARE and Australia note that as the water content from the droplets evaporate, the microscopic matter becomes small and light enough to stay suspended in the air and overtime the concentration of the virus will build-up, increasing the risk of infection - particularly if the air is stagnant like in many indoor environments.


Professor Prashant Kumar, lead author and the Director of the GCARE at the University of Surrey, said: "These past months, living through the Covid-19 crisis, has been truly unprecedented, but we must turn this global tragedy into an opportunity to better prepare for similar threats. Improved indoor ventilation is an important step that can be taken to reduce the risk of infection. However, more must be done to recognize and understand the airborne transmission of Covid-19 and similar viruses, to minimize the build-up of virus-laden air in places typically containing high densities of people."

Source: Eurekalert

