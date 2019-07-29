medindia

Switching to E-cigarettes May Not Lower Your Cancer Risk: WHO

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 29, 2019 at 4:18 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and other heated tobacco products may not protect you against cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Switching to E-cigarettes May Not Lower Your Cancer Risk: WHO
Switching to E-cigarettes May Not Lower Your Cancer Risk: WHO

Giving up smoking and switching to electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), otherwise called vaping, is not a healthy choice. Daily use of e-cigarettes can put smokers at a higher risk of developing health problems such as respiratory problems, heart disease, and cancer.

Show Full Article


The seventh "WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic" stated that blocking the industry's interference was crucial to cutting the harm from tobacco use.

The popularity of e-cigarettes among today's youngsters is on the rise. These battery-powered vaping devices that allow users to inhale addictive nicotine liquids has also increased fears among policymakers.

A variety of flavored e-cigarettes, such as fruit, candy, menthol, and tobacco, often tempt more teens than adults. Thus, daily e-cigarette use has the potential to create a new generation of nicotine-addicted adults.

The report stated that tobacco giant Philip Morris International was striving to place itself as a responsible public health partner through its 'Unsmoke' campaign, which motivates people to 'change to a better alternative.'

The WHO said the campaign aimed to ensure tobacco remained socially acceptable, while confusing consumers with terms like 'smoke-free products,' which may refer to products with toxic emissions and unknown short-term and long-term health outcomes.

Philip Morris spokesman Ryan Sparrow said the WHO's message made it more difficult to provide safer alternatives for people who cannot quit smoking.

"There is no question that the best choice for smokers is to quit cigarettes and nicotine altogether. The reality is many people do not. We cannot turn our backs on them," he said. "Organizations like the World Health Organization need to stop talking at smokers and start listening."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

E-cigarettes Can Damage DNA and Raise the Risk of Cancer

E-cigarettes can damage genetic material or DNA in users which may raise cancer risk, finds a new study.

High Use of E-cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Up Oral Cancer Risk

High use of non-cigarette tobacco products like e-cigarettes by people increases the risk of oral cancer.

Flavorings Used in E-Cigarettes Can Up Your Risk for Heart Disease

Flavoring liquids such as cinnamon and menthol used in electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes are not safe and may increase the risk of heart disease when inhaled.

New E-cigarette Laws More Likely to Drive Some Users to Smoke More Cigarettes

New e-cigarette laws could drive some existing users to smoke more tobacco cigarettes, reveals a new study.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Amaranth

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive