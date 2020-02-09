Swine Flu Vaccination may be Safe for Pregnant Women

While some studies indicate that influenza vaccination during pregnancy protects against morbidity in both the woman and her offspring, the long-term risks of H1N1 vaccination during fetal life have not been examined in detail.However, two recent studies were unable to rule out that offspring to women undergoing influenza or H1N1 influenza vaccination during pregnancy, and especially during the first trimester, were at increased risk of autism spectrum disorder.Now, a large study by researchers, published in the journal, refutes any such association.Researchers, linked vaccination data in pregnant women from seven Swedish healthcare regions in 2009-2010 to the Swedish Medical Birth Register and the Swedish National Patient Register to identify autism spectrum disorder in the offspring.Of the 39,726 vaccine-exposed children, 394 had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder during the six-year follow-up compared with 330 among 29,293 unexposed children. The researchers adjusted their analyses for such confounders as maternal smoking, height-weight, maternal age and comorbidity in order to minimize the influence of other factors that might explain any association between vaccination and autism.Adjusting for potential confounders, H1N1 vaccine exposure during fetal life was not associated with a later childhood diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. Results were similar for vaccinations in the first pregnancy trimester.Ludvigsson said.he added.Source: IANS