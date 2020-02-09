by Samhita Vitta on  September 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Swine Flu Vaccination may be Safe for Pregnant Women
H1N1 swine flu vaccination when given to pregnant women may not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring, according to a new study.

Autism spectrum disorder is a severe neurodevelopmental childhood disorder characterized by impaired communication, lack of social skills and repetitive behavior. The disease has its onset in childhood.

Empowering Better Health

"Our null findings are important since some people have suspected that vaccinations could cause autism, and the anti-vaccine movement seems to be growing in the Western world," said study lead author Jonas F Ludvigsson from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.


While some studies indicate that influenza vaccination during pregnancy protects against morbidity in both the woman and her offspring, the long-term risks of H1N1 vaccination during fetal life have not been examined in detail.

However, two recent studies were unable to rule out that offspring to women undergoing influenza or H1N1 influenza vaccination during pregnancy, and especially during the first trimester, were at increased risk of autism spectrum disorder.

Now, a large study by researchers, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, refutes any such association.Researchers, linked vaccination data in pregnant women from seven Swedish healthcare regions in 2009-2010 to the Swedish Medical Birth Register and the Swedish National Patient Register to identify autism spectrum disorder in the offspring.

Of the 39,726 vaccine-exposed children, 394 had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder during the six-year follow-up compared with 330 among 29,293 unexposed children. The researchers adjusted their analyses for such confounders as maternal smoking, height-weight, maternal age and comorbidity in order to minimize the influence of other factors that might explain any association between vaccination and autism.

Adjusting for potential confounders, H1N1 vaccine exposure during fetal life was not associated with a later childhood diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. Results were similar for vaccinations in the first pregnancy trimester.

"H1N1 vaccination has previously been linked to an increased risk of narcolepsy in young people, but vaccinating pregnant women does not seem to influence the risk of autism spectrum disorder in the offspring," Ludvigsson said.

"Vaccination research has never been more important. Anticipating a vaccine against COVID-19, millions of pregnant women are likely to be offered such a vaccination," he added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

World Autism Awareness Day
World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on 2nd April. This day is commemorated to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The theme for this year 2020 is "The Transition to Adulthood."
READ MORE
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting any de novo mutations in the father's sperms. The presence of these mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.
READ MORE
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and ...
READ MORE
Over 20 Million Children Worldwide Missed Out on Lifesaving Vaccines in 2018
New data from WHO and UNICEF reports that nearly 20 million children worldwide missed out on lifesaving measles, diphtheria, and tetanus vaccines in 2018 due to conflict, inequality, and complacency.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Health Risks of Eating Pork
Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy and ComplicationsSwine FluAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and MiscarriageHealth Risks of Eating Pork