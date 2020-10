Swine Flu Risk in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the risk of swine flu has increased with change in weather amid the ongoing corona pandemic.

The state Health Department has issued guidelines to its officials to deal with the possible threat of swine flu and asked for immediate measures to tackle any eventuality.



The Directorate of Health has written to all the Chief Medical and health officials as well as Civil Surgeons in the state that due to the change in weather the possibility of swine flu seasonal influenza (H1N1) affecting people has increased.

‘Children, pregnant women and people suffering from any fatal disease are at the highest risk of catching swine flu fever so they need to be more vigilant.’





Source: IANS All health officials have been instructed to send twice daily the reports of common cold and cough patients in clinics to the state surveillance units.Source: IANS

In the screening, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of potential seasonal influenza (H1N1) cases necessary protocols and guidelines by the Government of India must be followed and acted upon.