by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2020 at 9:21 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Swine Flu Risk in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, the risk of swine flu has increased with change in weather amid the ongoing corona pandemic. The state Health Department has issued guidelines to its officials to deal with the possible threat of swine flu and asked for immediate measures to tackle any eventuality.

The Directorate of Health has written to all the Chief Medical and health officials as well as Civil Surgeons in the state that due to the change in weather the possibility of swine flu seasonal influenza (H1N1) affecting people has increased.

In the screening, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of potential seasonal influenza (H1N1) cases necessary protocols and guidelines by the Government of India must be followed and acted upon.


All health officials have been instructed to send twice daily the reports of common cold and cough patients in clinics to the state surveillance units.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Swine Flu Vaccination may be Safe for Pregnant Women
Researchers have found that H1N1 swine flu vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring.
READ MORE
Philippines Government Confirms First Swine Flu Case
Philippines has reported its first cases of African swine fever, becoming the latest country hit by the disease, that poses a serious threat to the Southeast Asian region's food security.
READ MORE
Swine Flu vaccination during Pregnancy not linked to Autism Risk in Offspring
Swine Flu vaccine taken by pregnant women doesn't found to put their offspring at an increased risk of autism.
READ MORE
Health Risks of Eating Pork
Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Swine FluHealth Risks of Eating Pork