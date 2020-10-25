Swine Flu Risk in Madhya Pradesh

In the screening, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of potential seasonal influenza (H1N1) cases necessary protocols and guidelines by the Government of India must be followed and acted upon.
‘Children, pregnant women and people suffering from any fatal disease are at the highest risk of catching swine flu fever so they need to be more vigilant.’
All health officials have been instructed to send twice daily the reports of common cold and cough patients in clinics to the state surveillance units.
Source: IANS