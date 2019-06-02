medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Swine Flu Deaths Claim 16 Lives in Himachal Pradesh

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2019 at 9:27 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Himachal Pradesh, swine flu deaths have spiked, claiming 16 lives so far this year against just two in 2018, state Health Minister Vipin Parmar told the Assembly.

Two patients died here on Monday night.
Swine Flu Deaths Claim 16 Lives in Himachal Pradesh
Swine Flu Deaths Claim 16 Lives in Himachal Pradesh

In a suo-motu statement, Parmar said Kangra and Shimla districts recorded 36 and 33 positive cases, respectively. In total, 113 cases have been reported in the state.

Twenty one patients suffering from swine flu were undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here, while eight were admitted in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda town.

The state recorded two swine flu deaths in 2018, while the figures were 15 in 2017, five in 2016 and seven in 2015.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Swine Flu Risk Calculator

Find out the risks for contracting swine flu and take the necessary precautionary steps. Swine flu caused a pandemic in 2009 with several deaths reported worldwide.

Swine Flu Claimed 11 Lives in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 11 people have lost their lives to the contagious disease from January 1 to January 23 and 66 infected cases have been reported till date.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

More News on:

Swine Flu Health Risks of Eating Pork 

What's New on Medindia

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Healthy Salads
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive