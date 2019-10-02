The number of people died of swine flu in Rajasthan rose to 105 from the start of the year, with five more deaths reported on Saturday. Swine flu crisis has been spreading at a faster pace across different states in northern India.

Swine Flu Death Toll Reaches 105 in Rajasthan

‘Swine flu is caused by a type of influenza virus strain H1N1 that originated in pigs and spread from person to person. The symptoms include cold, sore throat, runny nose, body pain, diarrhea, and fatigue.’

These deaths were in Barmer (two), Ganganagar, Churu and Bhilwara (one each).Overall 61 patients tested positive on Saturday, taking the total count of swine flu patients to 2,854. Maximum patients testing positive were from Jaipur (25). Ganganagar and Sikar accounted for six each and Udaipur four.Overall, 13,693 samples have been tested from the start of the year. Of this, 2,854 were found positive.Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma has asked officials to provide "tamiflu" tablet to patients as soon as they see the swine flu symptoms.He also asked them to continue door-to-door screening.Officials will also be sent to the five worst affected districts to monitor screening work and spread awareness among masses.Source: IANS