Two death case due to swine flu infection have been reported in the last 15 days in Beed district of Maharashtra; a health department official stated.

Swine Flu Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District

‘Six other patients have been found to have contracted swine flu infection, and after being treated their health remained stable.’

A 65-year-old resident of Yusufwadgaon in Kej tehsil, Gururaj Ranganath Thalkari, and another person died of swine flu. While Thalkari passed away on Friday, the other person died on September 28.Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Civil Surgeon, told that swabs of 38 suspected swine flu patients were sent for lab testing to Pune, of which six were found to be positive.Treatment was given to all of them, and they are now stable, he said.Special ward for swine flu patients is prepared. Dr. Thorat said that necessary medicines are available and the hospital is fully equipped to treat the disease.Dr. Pradip Aaute, Assistant Health Commissioner, visited the Beed civil hospital to check the situation.Source: Medindia