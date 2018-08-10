medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Swine Flu Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District

by Iswarya on  October 8, 2018 at 10:48 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two death case due to swine flu infection have been reported in the last 15 days in Beed district of Maharashtra; a health department official stated.
Swine Flu Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District
Swine Flu Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District

A 65-year-old resident of Yusufwadgaon in Kej tehsil, Gururaj Ranganath Thalkari, and another person died of swine flu. While Thalkari passed away on Friday, the other person died on September 28.

Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Civil Surgeon, told that swabs of 38 suspected swine flu patients were sent for lab testing to Pune, of which six were found to be positive.

Treatment was given to all of them, and they are now stable, he said.

Special ward for swine flu patients is prepared. Dr. Thorat said that necessary medicines are available and the hospital is fully equipped to treat the disease.

Dr. Pradip Aaute, Assistant Health Commissioner, visited the Beed civil hospital to check the situation.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 'swine flu' outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

Watch Out For Swine Flu

Watch Out For Swine Flu

With the winter winds blowing in, there's always a risk of catching cold. Let the symptoms not confuse you, it may be swine flu. Grab the basics of swine flu....

Swine Flu, H1N1 Virus Vaccine Found Effective in Disease Prevention

Swine Flu, H1N1 Virus Vaccine Found Effective in Disease Prevention

Pandemic influenza vaccines produced for swine flu, and influenza virus were effective in preventing the disease and reducing hospitalizations.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

More News on:

Swine Flu Health Risks of Eating Pork 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Preventing wrinkles starts from within. Nothing is more important than a healthy diet and adequate ...

 Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive