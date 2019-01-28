Swine Flu Claimed 11 Lives in Maharashtra

After Rajasthan, Swine flu menace is spreading across Maharashtra. From January 1 to January 23, 66 swine flu cases have been reported from eight districts in the state with 11 people already succumbed to death due to the disease. Nagpur is the worst-hit district in Maharashtra and has the highest number of infected cases, with a total of 29 people being infected till January 24.

Swine flu infection in other states includes Nashik (10), Kolhapur (9), Pune (8), Akola (4), Pimpri Chinchwad (3), Thane (2), and Solapur (1). Swine flu has claimed five lives in Nagpur and Kohlapur, and Pune is having three deaths each. Currently, two swine flu patients in the Pune district are in critical condition and are put on ventilator support.In Pune, over 70,000 people who showed swine flu-like symptoms have been screened for the H1N1 virus. Among them, 745 patients have been suspected to have contracted the virus and were given swine flu medications.Swine flu has been taking tolls across India with 2,572 people tested positive for the virus, and a total of 77 people died of swine flu across the country. Rajasthan is the worst-hit state with 58 swine flu deaths and 1,508 infected cases. Delhi has seen 387 people tested positive for H1N1 virus and in Haryana 272 people have been affected with the disease.Swine flu is caused by a strain of influenza virus known as H1N1 virus, initially originated in pigs and got transmitted from person to person. Swine flu has three categories of intensity- A, B and C. Intensity A and B can be treated at home, whereas Intensity C needs immediate hospitalization. If untreated, category C of swine flu could lead to death.Common symptoms of swine flu include fever, cough, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, and fatigue. Children below five years of age and older adults above 65 years are highly vulnerable to the disease. Kindly visit the doctor immediately if you notice any swine flu-like symptoms.