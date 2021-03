Swiggy Launches Health Hub in Chennai

Swiggy, one of the online food delivery player launched 'Health Hub' in Chennai. Customers can now order healthy food from Swiggy.



According to Swiggy, customers can order healthy food options on Swiggy app.

Consumers can choose from high-protein, low-carb, vegan, and keto meals across soups, salads, wraps and desserts.





Consumers can choose from high-protein, low-carb, vegan, and keto meals across soups, salads, wraps and desserts.



While Health Hub provides healthy alternatives to South Indian cuisines in Chennai, it also offers healthy alternatives across all popular cuisines such as Continental, Pan Asian, North Indian, along with a wide selection of juices and desserts, Swiggy said.



We want to dispel the common notion that healthy food is hard to find, lacking in taste and expensive, said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.







With people looking out for healthy food options, Swiggy worked with nutritionists and restaurants here to come out with over 9,000 dishes from 700 outlets.