by Hannah Joy on  March 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Swiggy Launches Health Hub in Chennai
Swiggy, one of the online food delivery player launched 'Health Hub' in Chennai. Customers can now order healthy food from Swiggy.

According to Swiggy, customers can order healthy food options on Swiggy app.

With people looking out for healthy food options, Swiggy worked with nutritionists and restaurants here to come out with over 9,000 dishes from 700 outlets.


For instance, millet based dosa/idli like Kambu Dosa, Kuthraivalli Dosa, Millet Idli, Millet Karuvepilai Idli, Wheat Dosa, are all available on Swiggy's Health Hub.

Consumers can choose from high-protein, low-carb, vegan, and keto meals across soups, salads, wraps and desserts.

While Health Hub provides healthy alternatives to South Indian cuisines in Chennai, it also offers healthy alternatives across all popular cuisines such as Continental, Pan Asian, North Indian, along with a wide selection of juices and desserts, Swiggy said.

We want to dispel the common notion that healthy food is hard to find, lacking in taste and expensive, said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Biryani Ordered More Than Once in Every Second on Swiggy in 2020
As contactless food became the norm in the coronavirus pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday stated that some form of biryani was ordered over once every second while home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in ...
READ MORE
What Food Orders Do Indians Make in 2018?
Indias foodies got experimental with international cuisines, became health conscious and gave a boost to online orders.
READ MORE
Make Healthy Food Choices by Expanding Mobile and Farmers Markets
How to make healthier food choices? Smaller community-based retailers such as mobile produce markets and farmers markets can improve fruit and vegetable intake in low-income communities, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Nutritious Foods Have a Lower Environmental Impact Than Unhealthy Foods
Widespread adaptation of healthier diets would markedly decrease the environmental impact of agriculture and food production, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Health Insurance - India