Swearing and Strength: When Words Power Performance

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Dec 22 2025 1:29 PM

Swearing may do more than express frustration—it can measurably improve physical performance.

We often swear when we are frustrated. New research says swearing is not only the outcome of frustration but may also assist in overcoming mental inhibitions by exerting more effort during strength and endurance activities, according to a recent article published by the American Psychological Association (1 Trusted Source
â€œDonâ€™t Hold Backâ€: Swearing Improves Strength Through State Disinhibition

Go to source).

Swearing Is A Sign of Free Expression
The rise in using swear words has increased in the literature of American society and shows that they have become individualistic and value free expression.

Swearing as a Performance Trigger

From several experimental pieces of evidence conducted by Richard Stephens, PhD (Keele University, UK), in high-intensity activities like chair push-ups and cold pressor tests, participants who repeated a self-selected swear term worked out better than those who used neutral words. In a controlled environment swearing is a dependable performance booster, concludes the research.


The Psychology Behind the Power

The mechanism seems to be psychological apathy. Swearing reduces social restraint, increases self-confidence, and enhances concentration. Crucially, the study found that swearing promotes psychological flow, a focused, immersive mental state associated with optimal performance. It also helped people who swore to be more self-assured and diverted from their pain, and they were able to handle stress for longer periods!.


Beyond the Gym: Broader Implications

Continued research is being done on these areas to further understand the limitations and uses of this effect. Swearing, which is usually considered socially inappropriate, can have an excellent practical psychological role. It can temporarily open up more human performance by reducing the mental load, being a tool that is calorie-free, drug-free, and inexpensive.

Sometimes, the right word—however crude—can push you further!
Reference:
  1. “Don’t Hold Back”: Swearing Improves Strength Through State Disinhibition - (https:psycnet.apa.org/fulltext/2027-01514-001.html)


Source-American Psychological Association
