Swearing and Strength: When Words Power Performance

Swearing may do more than express frustration—it can measurably improve physical performance.

We often swear when we are frustrated. New research says swearing is not only the outcome of frustration but may also assist in overcoming mental inhibitions by exerting more effort during strength and endurance activities, according to a recent article published by the American Psychological Association ().From several experimental pieces of evidence conducted by Richard Stephens, PhD (Keele University, UK), in high-intensity activities like chair push-ups and cold pressor tests, participants who repeated a self-selected swear term worked out better than those who used neutral words. In a controlled environment swearing is a dependable performance booster, concludes the research.The mechanism seems to be psychological apathy. Swearing reduces social restraint, increases self-confidence, and enhances concentration. Crucially, the study found that swearing promotes psychological flow, a focused, immersive mental state associated with optimal performance. It also helped people who swore to be more self-assured and diverted from their pain, and they were able to handle stress for longer periods!.Continued research is being done on these areas to further understand the limitations and uses of this effect. Swearing, which is usually considered socially inappropriate, can have an excellent practical psychological role. It can temporarily open up more human performance by reducing the mental load, being a tool that is calorie-free, drug-free, and inexpensive.Source-American Psychological Association