Sustainability Trends In Hospitality to Look Out For In 2022

As Omicron continues to impact the hospitality industry significantly, how we dine and travel in 2022 will change; lookout for 2022 sustainability trends in hospitality.
Richard Morris, Global Business Director, Carpets Inter
Reduce the usage of plastic products
Eradicate the food wastage
Food waste is unavoidable when you are in the business of feeding guests. However, hotel managers can take steps to reduce waste. The first and most important step is to conduct a waste audit to determine where you can make the greatest impact. Involve every hotel department in determining where the majority of the waste comes from and determining the best ways to reduce that amount.
Keep a check on the allergen-free hotel features
Sustainability promotes a healthier environment both inside and outside the hotel property. Consider the aspect of green hospitality by considering what causes allergies in your hotel. Indoor plants could also be switched from flowers that may have allergy-triggering scents to sustainable plants that require infrequent routine watering and lack any features that irritate seasonal allergies.
Source: IANS