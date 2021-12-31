Sustainability Trends In Hospitality to Look Out For In 2022

Advertisement

Reduce your use of plastic if you want to go green, as its environmental effects are well known. Every day, over eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean. Hotels have begun to use carpets made from recycled plastics. A non-toxic carpet made entirely of recycled PET plastic bottles is a prime example of this.Eradicate the food wastageFood waste is unavoidable when you are in the business of feeding guests. However, hotel managers can take steps to reduce waste. The first and most important step is to conduct a waste audit to determine where you can make the greatest impact. Involve every hotel department in determining where the majority of the waste comes from and determining the best ways to reduce that amount.Keep a check on the allergen-free hotel featuresSustainability promotes a healthier environment both inside and outside the hotel property. Consider the aspect of green hospitality by considering what causes allergies in your hotel. Indoor plants could also be switched from flowers that may have allergy-triggering scents to sustainable plants that require infrequent routine watering and lack any features that irritate seasonal allergies.Source: IANS