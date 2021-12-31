About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sustainability Trends In Hospitality to Look Out For In 2022

by Colleen Fleiss on December 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Sustainability Trends In Hospitality to Look Out For In 2022

As Omicron continues to impact the hospitality industry significantly, how we dine and travel in 2022 will change; lookout for 2022 sustainability trends in hospitality.

Richard Morris, Global Business Director, Carpets Inter

Advertisement


Reduce the usage of plastic products

Reduce your use of plastic if you want to go green, as its environmental effects are well known. Every day, over eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean. Hotels have begun to use carpets made from recycled plastics. A non-toxic carpet made entirely of recycled PET plastic bottles is a prime example of this.
Advertisement

Eradicate the food wastage

Food waste is unavoidable when you are in the business of feeding guests. However, hotel managers can take steps to reduce waste. The first and most important step is to conduct a waste audit to determine where you can make the greatest impact. Involve every hotel department in determining where the majority of the waste comes from and determining the best ways to reduce that amount.

Keep a check on the allergen-free hotel features

Sustainability promotes a healthier environment both inside and outside the hotel property. Consider the aspect of green hospitality by considering what causes allergies in your hotel. Indoor plants could also be switched from flowers that may have allergy-triggering scents to sustainable plants that require infrequent routine watering and lack any features that irritate seasonal allergies.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Genetic Mutation Puts High-risk Women for Ovarian Cancer
Study Reveals Stem Cell Trajectory in Lungs Damaged by COVID >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
New Opportunities in the Hospitality Industry Include Bartending
New Opportunities in the Hospitality Industry Include Bartending
Bartending might be just the career you are looking for if a life that channels your inner chef, an ...
Hospitality Competition Warms Up In London 2012
Hospitality Competition Warms Up In London 2012
With the sporting glory at London 2012 on one side, another Olympic competition is running parallel ...
US Hospitality Industry Discriminate Against People With Disabilities
US Hospitality Industry Discriminate Against People With Disabilities
It may indeed prove to be an uphill task for people with disabilities to find employment in the ......
Hospitality Industry Cashing In On India's Rich Pilgrimage Traditions
Hospitality Industry Cashing In On India's Rich Pilgrimage Traditions
India's pilgrimage centres are fast becoming hot-spots for hotel chains, as both domestic and ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close