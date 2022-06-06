About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Suspected Monkeypox Outbreak as a Sample Sent for Testing of an Indian Girl

by Kesavan K.E.T. on June 6, 2022 at 11:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Suspected Monkeypox Outbreak as a Sample Sent for Testing of an Indian Girl

Authorities of a private hospital in Ghaziabad on 3rd June Friday alerted officials of the Ghaziabad health department to the possibility of a patient with monkeypox-like symptoms. The health department officials, however, did not confirm the case and said they had collected samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.

Monkeypox Suspected in Indian Girl

According to the World Heath Organization, monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that presents symptoms that include fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes.

Advertisement


Dr. B.P. Tyagi, senior ENT specialist at Harsh ENT Hospital, said that a minor patient came to him for the treatment of an ear infection when he noticed monkeypox-like lesions over her body.

"I saw legions over her body and they seemed similar to monkeypox. We immediately informed the health department and isolated the girl. The family told us that several
Advertisement

children in the family have developed a similar infection and two of them have already recovered," Dr. Tyagi said.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, however, said that the case may not necessarily be that of monkeypox disease.

"However, we have taken her samples and sent them for testing to NIV, Pune. The test results are awaited. The family has no history of foreign travel," Dr. Gupta said.


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Anal WartsAnal Warts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Anal Warts Monkeypox Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Find a Doctor Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close