Suspected Monkeypox Outbreak as a Sample Sent for Testing of an Indian Girl

Authorities of a private hospital in Ghaziabad on 3rd June Friday alerted officials of the Ghaziabad health department to the possibility of a patient with monkeypox-like symptoms. The health department officials, however, did not confirm the case and said they had collected samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.





Monkeypox Suspected in Indian Girl

According to the World Heath Organization, monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that presents symptoms that include fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes.