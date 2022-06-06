Suspected Monkeypox Outbreak as a Sample Sent for Testing of an Indian Girl

Authorities of a private hospital in Ghaziabad on 3rd June Friday alerted officials of the Ghaziabad health department to the possibility of a patient with monkeypox-like symptoms. The health department officials, however, did not confirm the case and said they had collected samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.
Monkeypox Suspected in Indian GirlAccording to the World Heath Organization, monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that presents symptoms that include fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes.
Dr. B.P. Tyagi, senior ENT specialist at Harsh ENT Hospital, said that a minor patient came to him for the treatment of an ear infection when he noticed monkeypox-like lesions over her body.
children in the family have developed a similar infection and two of them have already recovered," Dr. Tyagi said.
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, however, said that the case may not necessarily be that of monkeypox disease.
"However, we have taken her samples and sent them for testing to NIV, Pune. The test results are awaited. The family has no history of foreign travel," Dr. Gupta said.
Source: Medindia