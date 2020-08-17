by Iswarya on  August 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague in Mongolia
New suspected bubonic plague case was reported in Mongolia's Khovd province, reports the country's Health Ministry.

A 37-year-old resident of Tsetseg soum in the province is now under isolation at a local hospital, Xinhua news agency.

Empowering Better Health

The man was found to have eaten marmot meat, and is now in critical condition, the Ministry said, warning citizens not to hunt marmots or eat marmot meat.


Meanwhile, at least 22 people who had contacted the man have been quarantined.

Although hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, many regard the rodent as a delicacy and ignore the law.

Since the beginning of this year, 13 suspected cases of the bubonic plague have been reported across the Asian country, four of which were confirmed by laboratory tests.

A 42-year-old man died of the bubonic plague in the same province on August 11, while a 15-year-old boy passed away due to the disease in Govi-Altai province last month.

The country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases said that 17 out of all the 21 Mongolian provinces are now at risk of the bubonic plague.

The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that can be spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots and can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bubonic Plague
Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents and transmitted to humans through bites of an infected flea.
READ MORE
Teenage Girl Contracts Bubonic Plague At a Hunting Trip in Oregon, USA
Many people think plague as a disease of the past, but it's still very much present in our environment, particularly among wildlife.
READ MORE
Kyrgyzstan Battles Bubonic Plague, 3 More Endure Disease
A bubonic plague killed a rural boy last week as three more people showed possible symptoms of the disease.
READ MORE
Researchers Find Bits of Anthrax and Bubonic Plague on New York's Subway
Researchers from Cornell University have provided the first map of New York's subway microbes, identifying more than 1,688 types of bacteria and one station that even supports a 'marine ecosystem'.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

BioterrorismBubonic Plague