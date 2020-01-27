medindia

Survival of Very Preterm Babies Soars Upto 25 Percent: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Improving the survival rate of very preterm babies becomes easy with the help of a quality-improvement program, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Survival of Very Preterm Babies Soars Upto 25 Percent: Here’s How
Survival of Very Preterm Babies Soars Upto 25 Percent: Here’s How

The rate of survival of very preterm babies in Canada increased 25% after the national Evidence-based Practice for Improving Quality (EPIQ) program was introduced in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country, according to new research.

Show Full Article


The EPIQ program was introduced in 2003 by the Canadian Neonatal Network in 25 neonatal units to improve outcomes for premature babies. The study, originating from Sinai Health in Toronto, analyzed the effect of changes in care practices on outcomes for 50 831 infants born prematurely between 2004 and 2017. Researchers found that survival without major adverse health effects increased from 56.6% to 70.9% (25%) for very preterm babies and from 70.8% to 74.5% (5%) for babies born between 23 and 25 weeks' gestation, over the course of the 14-year program.

Preterm babies often have chronic health issues due to early premature birth, and this quality improvement program resulted in a significant reduction in several adverse outcomes for such babies. For example, the researchers also found that participation in the program was associated with a 15% decrease in bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a chronic lung disease associated with prematurity, and a 44% decrease in late-onset sepsis and other adverse conditions.

"Within the Canadian neonatal community, we have developed a system of continuously learning from each centre about how evidence-based strategies are implemented and what are the barriers and facilitators for improving quality," says Dr. Prakesh Shah, Paediatrician-in-Chief at Sinai Health and Director of the Canadian Neonatal Network. "This learning, combined with a regular flow of data to guide our practices, has significantly improved outcomes for most vulnerable newborns."

An international study of 10 high-income countries found that neonatal outcomes improved the most in Canada, perhaps because of the EPIQ program, which is now standard practice in Canadian NICUs. It has also been adapted in other countries.

"Our study shows that if we apply what we know in a systematic way, we can improve quality of care and outcomes over the longer term for preterm babies," says Dr. Shah.

In a related commentary, Dr. Mary Brindle, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, writes "EPIQ demonstrates a rare sustained achievement...which clearly illustrates the importance of commitment to ongoing improvement in national quality-improvement programs." She contrasts EPIQ with several other initiatives that have struggled to sustain change on a large scale.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Survival Rate is Improving for Very Early Preterm Infants

Physicians and family members can be reluctant to expose an infant to sometimes painful life-support procedures.

Sweden Leads the World in Saving Extremely Preterm Babies: Report

The survival rate among extremely preterm babies has greatly improved in Sweden, a country that offers top-class neonatal care.

Stable Home Lives can Improve Prospects for Premature Babies

Preterm babies exhibit normal mental and neurodevelopmental outcomes when they have stable home lives, finds a new study.

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live

World Prematurity Day is celebrated on 17th November every year and raises awareness about premature births and its complications. It aims to reduce the number of deaths of premature babies.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Tonsil Stones

Living Close to Busy Roads may Worsen Your Neurological Health

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive