Survival in Women, Men Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 20, 2019 at 12:48 AM Cancer News
Overall breast cancer survival was found to be lower among men than women and that undertreatments and clinical characteristics account for much of the difference, stated an analysis of nearly 1.9 million patients diagnosed with breast cancer.
The study included National Cancer Database data for 16,025 male and 1.8 million female patients diagnosed with breast cancer between 2004-2014.

For women, the three-year survival rate was 91.7% and the five-year survival rate was 86.4%. Limitations of the study include a lack of information on cancer recurrence and cause of death, as well as missing information on details of cancer pathology and treatment, patient compliance data, lifestyle factors and coexisting illnesses.

Study authors suggest future research focus on why clinical characteristics and biological features may have different implications for survival in male and female patients with breast cancer.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ Authors: Xiao-Ou Shu, M.D., Ph.D., the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2803)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

