Survey Says Indians Prioritized Mental Health During COVID

Therefore, to combat the toll Covid-19 pandemic has taken on their well-being, Indians are investing more time and money for their physical and mental health, the survey revealed.More than 80 per cent Indian consumers said they have taken advantage of new mental health resources during the pandemic. They are also spending more on natural vitamins and supplements (59 per cent), in-home fitness equipment (56 per cent) and organic food (58 per cent) and exercise (43 per cent).Indian consumers also prioritised doing activities for mental well-being with family such as journaling or using meditation apps (32 per cent), and organising a wellness activity for family and friends and/or colleagues (32 per cent).Exercise (43 per cent), listening to music (34 per cent), taking mental breaks during the day (going on a walk or drive, coffee break, etc.) (32 per cent) and meditation (32 per cent) had the greatest positive impact on their mental health, the survey showed.Nearly 92 per cent of respondents said they want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being, while 66 per cent expect to spend much more on travel in the next 12 months than they did in 2020. While on vacation, Indians want to explore (34 per cent), practice yoga (29 per cent), meditate (27 per cent) and walk (23 per cent).Source: IANS