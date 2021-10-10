About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Survey Says Indians Prioritized Mental Health During COVID

by Colleen Fleiss on October 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Survey Says Indians Prioritized Mental Health During COVID

During COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 85% Indians spent more on wellness items compared to previous years, revealed survey results.

Titled 'Amex Trendex', the trend report from American Express, surveyed a sample of 2,000 general population travellers in the United States and 1,000 in Japan, Australia, Mexico, the UK, Canada and India.

Advertisement


It showed that more than two-thirds (73 per cent) of Indian consumers feel their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic -- either by isolation restrictions or concerns for well-being.

Therefore, to combat the toll Covid-19 pandemic has taken on their well-being, Indians are investing more time and money for their physical and mental health, the survey revealed.
Advertisement

More than 80 per cent Indian consumers said they have taken advantage of new mental health resources during the pandemic. They are also spending more on natural vitamins and supplements (59 per cent), in-home fitness equipment (56 per cent) and organic food (58 per cent) and exercise (43 per cent).

Indian consumers also prioritised doing activities for mental well-being with family such as journaling or using meditation apps (32 per cent), and organising a wellness activity for family and friends and/or colleagues (32 per cent).

Exercise (43 per cent), listening to music (34 per cent), taking mental breaks during the day (going on a walk or drive, coffee break, etc.) (32 per cent) and meditation (32 per cent) had the greatest positive impact on their mental health, the survey showed.

Nearly 92 per cent of respondents said they want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being, while 66 per cent expect to spend much more on travel in the next 12 months than they did in 2020. While on vacation, Indians want to explore (34 per cent), practice yoga (29 per cent), meditate (27 per cent) and walk (23 per cent).

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Simple Tips to Keep Mental Health in Check
Yoga can Help Improve Mental Health Issues >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health 

Recommended Reading
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Exercise and physical activity improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, stress, and .....
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. .....
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day celebrated on 10th October will showcase the efforts made globally to raise ...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close