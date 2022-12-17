Surgical Risk Persists for COVID-19 Patients: Study

Decreasing COVID-19 risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. The findings of the study are published in JAMA Network Open.



The researchers used electronic health record data from 3,997 adult surgical patients with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection who underwent surgery at VUMC from March 2020 to December 2021. Time from COVID diagnosis to surgery was a median of 98 days.

COVID-19: Perioperative Risk Assessment

The team analyzed composite odds of various cardiovascular problems within 30 days following surgery: deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, cerebrovascular accident, myocardial injury, acute kidney injury, and death.