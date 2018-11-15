medindia
Surgical Removal not Necessary for Simple Ovarian Cysts

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 15, 2018 at 9:11 AM
Simple ovarian cysts are common in women. It does not require any additional ultrasound surveillance or surgical removal and can be ignored, reveals a research.
Simple cysts are common in both pre- and post-menopausal women, and are not linked to a higher risk of ovarian cancer, showed the findings published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

As a result, unless they are symptomatic, simple cysts can be safely ignored, the researchers found.

By contrast, complex cysts or solid ovarian masses are far less common, but are associated with a significantly higher risk of developing malignant cancer. These masses need to be followed or surgically removed, said the study.

"Our study found that asymptomatic simple cysts of any size should be considered normal findings in women of any age and ignored," said corresponding author Rebecca Smith-Bindman, Professor University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in the US.

"There's a great deal of unnecessary medical surveillance that goes on for simple cysts," she said.

The researchers tracked 72,093 women who underwent pelvic ultrasound between January 1997 and December 2008. Approximately 75 per cent of them were less than 50 years old.

During the study period, the women underwent 118,778 pelvic ultrasound exams. Among the 54,452 women under 50, the researchers estimated that approximately 24 per cent (12,957 women) were diagnosed with a simple cyst and none developed cancer during follow-up.

Among the 17,641 women aged 50 and older, approximately 13 per cent (2,349 women) were diagnosed with a simple cyst and only one was diagnosed with cancer.

In the statistical analysis, the risk of developing cancer was approximately zero in women with a simple cyst, regardless of the size of the cyst.

The study identified 210 cases of ovarian cancer, nearly all of which were seen in women with complex cystic mass.

Ultrasound accurately predicted the probability of cancer, for which the odds significantly rose in women with complex cystic or solid ovarian masses, the authors said.

They estimated that 6.5 per cent of post-menopausal women with such masses will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer within three years.

By contrast, women with simple ovarian cysts were not associated with a higher risk of cancer than those with normal ovaries.



Source: IANS

Ovarian Cysts

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs in the ovary. Mostly detected on pelvic examination. Cyst removal is needed if the cysts cause pain, cancerous or symptomatic.

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Armpit Lump

Armpit lumps and raised bumps in the armpits caused by infection, cysts and other types of conditions, including cancer. It can cause irritation, redness and pain. Antibiotics are one of the treatment strategies.

Cysts and Tumours

Ultrasound scan reveals multiple cysts and there is no function on that kidney when tested on DMSA scan. A vast majority of them resolve spontaneously.

Dermoid Cyst

Dermoid cyst is a sac-like growth that is formed in or on the skin. In some cases, dermoid cysts extend below the skin and may even penetrate the bone.

Hydatid Disease

Hydatid Disease is also referred to as echinococcosis or echinococcal disease. Hydatid results from a parasitic infection due to a tapeworm of genus Echinococcus.

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases, ovarian remnant syndrome and Mittelschmerz.

Premature Ovarian Failure

Premature menopause is ovarian failure which occurs 2 SD in years before a mean menopausal age and presents with amenorrhoea along with hormonal variations.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the VHL gene. It is characterized by the development of benign tumors and cysts in multiple organs.

