medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Surgery may be More Effective to Treat Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes in Adults

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 13, 2018 at 12:19 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new research compared the effectiveness of medical therapies and surgical procedure of type 2 diabetes in adults and found surgical intervention to be more effective. The research, led by Thomas H. Inge, MD, PhD, director of the Bariatric Surgery Center at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado), and Philip Zeitler, MD, PhD, chair of endocrinology at Children's Colorado, is published in the March issue of JAMA Pediatrics. .
Surgery may be More Effective to Treat Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes in Adults
Surgery may be More Effective to Treat Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes in Adults

The recent study consisted of a secondary analysis of data from two longitudinal studies: Treatment Options for Type 2 Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth (TODAY) and Teen-Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery (Teen-LABS).

Led by Dr. Zeitler, the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded TODAY trial ran between 2004 and 2009, and included 699 adolescents with type 2 diabetes from 15 centers across the U.S. The study was to determine which medical therapies were most effective at controlling type 2 diabetes in youth. Participants received metformin therapy alone or in combination with rosiglitazone. While addition of rosiglitazone to metformin reduced the loss of glycemic control by 23 percent, progression of diabetes was more rapid than in adults and neither medication prevented progression of diabetes or related complications, including cardiovascular risk and kidney damage.

"There has been a substantial increase in type 2 diabetes in the pediatric population, with more than 5,000 children and youth under the age of 20 diagnosed each year," said Dr. Zeitler. "Because of this increase and the potential medical complications that can accompany this condition, therapies are urgently needed that will achieve better control over blood sugar levels than standard medical management has in studies to date."

The NIH-funded Teen-LABS study led by Dr. Inge examined 242 adolescents who underwent bariatric surgery at five U.S. centers between 2007 and 2012. Thirty of the participants had type 2 diabetes at the time of their surgery. Data from this group of 30 was matched to 65 severely obese TODAY participants.

In comparing the data, the researchers found that adolescents with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes who received medical management experienced modest weight gain, progression of their type 2 diabetes, and no improvement in cardiovascular risk factors after two years. In contrast, the majority of adolescents who underwent surgical procedures in the Teen-LABS study experienced significant weight loss, normalization of blood glucose, and improvements in markers of cardiovascular health and kidney function over the same time period.

"The results of this study are certainly encouraging in terms of the potential benefits of bariatric surgery for severely obese adolescents with type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Inge. "While we were examining a relatively small number of participants, our hope is these findings will be useful to those contemplating bariatric surgery for their adolescent patients. We still have much to learn about the long-term effects of surgery relative to medical therapy, but our hope is this research will open the door for longer-term assessments of health outcomes related to both types of treatments."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

A diet rich in fiber promotes the growth of specific bacteria in the gut that can control blood glucose levels and thereby help treat and manage type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes, Obesity, Mental Health Issues - Impact of Economic Recession

Diabetes, Obesity, Mental Health Issues - Impact of Economic Recession

The great recession of 2008 has several health consequences. It has led to an increase in obesity, diabetes, and mental health issues. A decrease in smoking and drinking, as well as fruit intake, is also observed.

Diabetes at Younger Age Linked to Heart Disease and Stroke

Diabetes at Younger Age Linked to Heart Disease and Stroke

Type 2 diabetes is highly prevalent in adolescents and younger children due to obesity and it can lead to the death of individual due to heart attack and stroke.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...