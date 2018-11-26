Surgeons Raise Concerns Over High Incidence of Cancer in India

Nearly two lakh cancer patients being reported every year in India, of which 40 per cent suffered from mouth and throat cancer and 25-30 per cent are women with breast cancer. These statistics were reported by Dr. Manoj Pandey, President of the Association of Surgeons of India in the Annual Convention in Agra.

Pandey said health conditions in India will improve only when district hospitals and primary health centers acquired the capacity and capability to carry out major surgeries of hernia or stones.



‘The surgeons discussed on the importance of laparoscopic and latest robotic instruments that can help control cancer in the primary stages.’ The surgeons discussed the intricacies of advanced procedures and operational skills acquired through the use of latest robotic and laparoscopic instruments.



Dr. Surendra Pathak, the Organizing Secretary of the Association, said: "We have had very useful scientific sessions over the last three days, with a series of workshops and lectures. The convention has been organised by the UP Chapter in association with the SN Medical College Agra."



Surgeons who participated in the programs said it was possible to operate through the navel by using advanced techniques and instruments. Dr. Rajiv Sinha of Jhansi said women usually resisted laparoscopic operations. "In 2008, I began operating using the navel and so far have done 4,000 such operations."



The key concern was the high incidence of cancer, which in the primary stages could be controlled through laparoscopic surgery.



A lack of trained cancer surgeons results in 50 per cent of deaths.







